The 14 Best Gifts for the PC Gaming Fan on Your List

PC Gamers can be a hard group to buy for. With so many options currently available, and a wide range of price points for everything on their wishlist, it can be hard to know what is best. From keyboards, Mouse, cases and CPU’s, Gaming as a hobby can get expensive, and it sometimes feels like there is always something new and something more exciting coming right around the next corner.

With that in mind, CGMagazine has compiled the best PC hardware and accessories that will make any PC Gamer happy this holiday season. With something for everyone, and selections that hit most budgets, no matter the person, we should have something to make their PC Gaming setups all the more exciting and maybe add some RGB if we have anything to say about it.

For anyone interested in PC Gaming there are a lot of reasons to love what Intel has on offer in the i9-10900K. It is an evolution on a platform that delivers fantastic real-world results to gamers. While it may not have the core counts compared to what AMD has on offer, the speed, performance and power on offer still are second to none in gaming. If you are building a new PC and demand only the best the mainstream can buy, look no further than the i9-10900K, but make sure you don’t skimp on the GPU should you want to really push some polygons.

For PC Gamers on your list It is hard to not recommend the SteelSeries Arctis 9 or, by extension, the other Arctis headsets, like its console specific counterparts, the Arctis 9P and 9X for next-gen consoles. The 9 is compatible with the PlayStation 5 and its 3D Audio, and it’s dissuaded me from buying Sony’s own Pulse headset someday.

For a first run, the Razer Tomahawk is a decent mid-tower ATX chassis. It looks great and it’s got enough room to house beefy graphics cards and air/liquid cooling systems. Its major failings come from its premium price and lack of features. For every nifty little detail, there’s something more practical that could have been there in its place. For USD$199.99 / CA$299.99, the Razer Tomahawk lacks things that cheaper PC Gaming cases have: an internal RGB / fan controller, a vertical GPU mount, and internal LED strips to name just a few things competitors offer in premium chassis at cheaper prices. I’d have no problem recommending the Razer Tomahawk if some of those features were included. As it stands, unless you’re a Razer brand loyalist, wait for a price drop.

AMD’s Zen 2 based Ryzen 7 3800XT CPU boasts higher performance and better-multithreaded operations thanks to better-optimized turbo clock speeds that offer overclocked levels of performance right of the box. The AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT CPU Review is a great choice for most users, offering enough performance to get through the majority of real-world tasks promptly, and especially a solid fit for gamers, with excellent performance across the board.

The Seagate FireCuda 120 2TB SSD has been designed from the ground up with PC Gaming in mind while still adhering to Seagate’s high standards in longevity and performance, making it an ideal fit for both video game enthusiasts and content creators. When it comes down to it, the 2TB Seagate FireCuda 120 SSD is a great drive and one that will conform to most user expectations, while living up to its game-centric branding for the foreseeable future.

Comfortable, fast, and now wireless, the DeathAdder Pro is the evolution of an already fantastic PC Gaming mouse. With the DeathAdder V2 Razer had refined what their iconic mouse could do, and with the Pro the final adjustment was added to build the near perfect gaming companion. If you are looking for a new gaming mouse, or just ready for an upgrade, there is no better mouse right now on the market.

The EPOS GSX 300 is a stellar external sound card at a moderate price. It boasts simple profile-swapping, a sleek aesthetic and satisfying volume control. While it does lack Bluetooth integration and isn’t necessary for those with good sound cards, its ease of access and on-the-fly profile-swapping make it an intriguing addition to any gaming setup.

ViewSonic XG2705

Offering all the features you hope for from a 1080P panel, the 27” ViewSonic XG2705 is a crisp, clear offering, built for gaming. Offering a 144Hz, Freesync monitor with clear images and vibrant true-to-life colours, all while costing under $300. While it does lack some of the more advanced features seen on ultra premium offerings, for anyone jumping into PC games, or in the market for an upgrade to best play the latest and greatest at 1080P, the ViewSonic XG2705 is an affordable and stylish option.

Gunnar came through with a stylish and comfortable solution to a problem anyone that sits in front of any sort of screen has. As infomercial-y as blue light filtering may sound, it works and gives a notable improvement for when you find yourself in front of a screen for hours. While I personally enjoy the look of the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gunnar Enigmas, really anything they have in their range should address your needs. The comfort these particular glasses offer, along with their unique style and look make them well worth the investment, especially if you are eagerly awaiting your Viking gaming journey.

The Razer Naga Pro is a fantastic product and one that builds on the Naga legacy while doing it justice every step of the day. It is a pleasure to use and customize and feels fantastic in all types of games and work, thanks to a staggering amount of options on offer. While not a cheap mouse, if you are looking for an upgrade, and love what the Naga range has to offer, you can’t go wrong bringing the Naga Pro into your gaming setup.

The FireCuda 520 is a drive that pushes what can be done with a PC. While not everyone can take advantage of what this card can offer, the results speak for themselves. If you are a creator, gamer, or someone that demands the best—and are on a modern AMD system—do yourself a favour and pick up the FireCuda 520, you won’t be disappointed.

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro

Streaming and e-Sports are a key focus for many PC Gamers, and to hit this high-end market, few headsets can beat the Razer Blackshark V2 Pro. This premium headset delivers outstanding audio and comfort in a package that feels sleek and simple. Razer have included every feature one could hope for from a headset, including simple audio controls, easy wireless and charging, THX certified audio, and battery life that should suite even the most hardcore players. While on the higher end of PC gaming audio, few headsets can compete with the Razer Blackshark V2 Pro.

ViewSonic XG270QC

If a person on your list is a fan of PC Gaming, and requires a few upgrades, then a monitor is a great start, to ensure that they get the best out of modern games. 1440p high refresh rate gaming monitors are quickly becoming the go-to choice for gamers, and the ViewSonic XG270QC is one of the best of the bunch.

Offering a 1440P 165Hz curved display, the ViewSonic XG270QC is a showstopper while off and in use. The slick lines and clean look make this monitor feel premium, looking at home in any computer desk environment. Boasting AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, offering HDR support to games and select content. While not as robust a selection of HDR content as seen on other offerings or TV’s, the ViewSonic XG270QC still manages to offer a bright, vibrant image that will make any gamer salivate.

The software suite that pairs with the XG270QC gives you full control of all the basic features on offer. From modes tailored to select types of games, to the ability to adjust the RPG lighting on offer – since everything gaming related needs to have RGB – the XG270QC is a game monitors dream.

While not cheap – costing over $800 – if you have a gamer on your list, and they need a new monitor, you can’t go wrong with the ViewSonic XG270QC.

Razer Blackwidow V3 Pro

The Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro carries on with the companies premium mechanical keyboards. With the option for both wired and wireless, the BlackWidow V3 Pro is a versatile and comfortable gaming option. With fantastic switches, a great wrist guard, and a stylish media wheel, this is an offering that delivers on the premium pricetag. But the real selling point is the premium feel and switches in the heart of this full size gaming keyboard. It is a joy to type on and game with, and with the addition of RGB and a overall fantastic look, it is hard to argue the Razer Blackwidow V3 Pro is the gaming keyboard to beat in 2020.