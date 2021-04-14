Oculus and HTC Announce VR Showcases Starting April

VR is coming back into the spotlight for two separate events from Oculus and HTC starting this month. The events will cover a variety of information for software and hardware, some of which could possibly reveal a new next-gen headset by HTC.

Step in to our Oculus Home with the first ever Oculus Gaming Showcase. Tune in to our Facebook page on April 21st at 3PM PT to see what worlds await you in VR. — Oculus (@oculus) April 13, 2021

According to Oculus, their very first VR games showcase will be streamed online to show exclusive titles in development. So far, a few participating developers including ILMxLab would include updates into announced VR games. Their next expansion of Star Wars Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge is expected to receive a new trailer and release window.

The Order 1886 developer Ready at Dawn also announced their spot in the event with information around anticipated sci-fi sequel Lone Echo II. The game was previously announced in 2019 with a short demo before it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Canadian studio Cloudhead Games will also be making an appearance with details into Pistol Whip and its upcoming expansion following their very first 2089 story pack.

“This is our first event wholly dedicated to the stellar games across the Oculus Platform,” the company wrote, adding there are more developers to expand the E3-style showcase for its OCulus Quest and Quest 2 platforms. “You can expect new updates to fan-favorite titles, never-before-seen footage from some unreleased games, and a few surprises in store.”

HTC has announced their own Vivecon event for 2021, setting their sights towards a brand new headset which was teased in March 2021. The event, like Oculus’ will also be presented digitally worldwide. HTC has not shared details into what Vivecon will hold, but suggest a hardware reveal is on the way. This comes from several pictures which tease a fully-wireless HTC Vive headset. Much like the Quest, HTC’s next VR platform uses external cameras for tracking controllers and positioning. Vivecon is also expected to show more into their announced accessories, including a new Vive face tracker to mimic expressions in games and their third generation position tracker.

Oculus’ first game showcase will be streamed on Twitch, Facebook and YouTube on April 21, 2021 at 3PM PT/6PM EST. HTC’s Vivecon starts on May 11, 2021 with a full two-day schedule to be announced.