Women in Esports Announce New Chair and 2021 Tournament

Women in Esports made several announcements today including a new chair elected, a 2021 esports tournament schedule as well as three volunteer positions now available.

The Women in Esports initiative exists to promote inclusivity and diversity within the eSports industry. Their core purpose is to create a sense of community, education and female participation within eSports.

The committee meets regularly to discuss areas of focus and possible development to further the initiative, most recently electing a new Chair, Creative Director at NUEL, Natacha Jones. She comments: “I’m grateful for this opportunity and I’m really looking forward to working with the rest of the committee and members to drive positive change in eSports!”

Jones intends on taking a more active role in increasing female participation within eSports alongside Head of Marketing for Excel Esports and Vice Chair of the Women in Esports Committee, Milly Preston. The committee wants to “encourage more women (including trans and cis women) and femme identifying/femme presenting non-binary players to take part in eSports tournaments at various levels.” They have announced their 2021 women-only tournaments with FACEIT and its own community Discord server.

The tournament schedule* for 2021 is as follows:

24th April – Counter-Strike 5v5

19th June – Counter-Strike 5v5

24th July – League of Legends 5v5

21st August – Counter-Strike 5v5

18th September – Rocket League 3v3

16th October – Counter-Strike 5v5

4th December – Counter-Strike 5v5

*subject to change if required

Women in Esports are currently recruiting for three volunteer positions, Community Moderator, Content Assistant and Tournament Admin. For more information you can contact Morgan Ashurst via email at [email protected]. To get involved in the tournaments, visit the FACEIT page.