Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 351

In this week’s Pixels & Ink Podcast: Jordan is reunited with Chris as they sit down to discuss the tragic passing of acclaimed author and artist of the renowned Berserk manga series: Kentaro Miura.

Jordan and Chris talk about Berserk’s legacy; how much it influenced in popular media—particularly in games—and spin off into some tangents about different anime. Afterwards, Jordan talks a bit about the end of Netflix’s Castlevania; he clears up some of the errors he made last week, talks about what he liked, the small details he noticed, and his final thoughts on the series. Then and Chris then talk at great length about various Castlevania games. To close off the news, Jordan and Chris talk about Sony’s latest patent for an eSports betting system. The two speculate on what this could mean, but Jordan is worried that it will further exacerbate the insidious nature of gambling in video games.

After the news, Chris has been playing Mass Effect Legendary Edition. He talks a bit about the changes in the new edition—improvements to the combat, some minor story changes and an overall upscale in visual quality. He and Jordan then talk a bit about modernizing the original Mass Effect; and whether Quality of Life improvements take away some of the old-school charm and challenge of the classic RPG.

