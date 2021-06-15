Nintendo Direct at E3 2021 – Every New Announcement

The last official day of E3 2021 is finally here and to finish it off Nintendo held their Direct to bring us home for this year’s digital edition of E3.

Nintendo promised before the show that its E3 showcase would focus exclusively on Nintendo Switch software mostly releasing in 2021 and they delivered on that promise. If you were hoping Nintendo would officially reveal the long-rumoured Nintendo Switch 4K console, well sorry to disappoint as they didn’t reveal it at E3. Going into the event, expectations were high for Nintendo to end E3 2021 on a good note with fans expecting an update on the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel, Xbox Game Pass on Switch and some Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Character reveals.

Let’s dive into all the announcements revealed during the 40-minute Direct and see if Nintendo truly delivered or not.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate Character Reveal:

Super Smash Bros Ultimate

The direct kicked off with a Super Smash Bros Ultimate Character reveal,l Kazuya Mishima from the Tekken series is joining the battle. With character reveals, it’s hard to predict them as Nintendo is a wildcard, but Tekken‘s legacy on Nintendo makes a lot of sense especially with fighting game characters like Ryu and Ken already in the roster. A more in-depth showcase event on the character with a possible release date will happen during Sakura Presents on June 28th.

Life is Strange:

Life is Strange

During a 2D animated sequence, Nintendo announced that Life is Strange: True Colors and the Remastered collection will be heading to the Switch. Life is Strange: True Colors will be heading to Switch alongside other platforms on September 10th. The remastered collection meanwhile will release on Switch later this year.

Mario Party Superstars:

Mario Party Superstars

A new Mario Party game is coming this fall and this game is a blast from the past. Players will revisit previous boards from past Mario games like on the Nintendo 64. It will feature over 100 mini-games in the catalogue with all modes working with online play right out of the box. Mario Party Superstars is set to release on Nintendo Switch on October 29th.

Metroid Dread:

Metroid Dread

While Nintendo mentioned Metroid Prime 4 during the Direct, it didn’t add any new information on the title. They did however announce a new entry in the Metroid franchise, first revealed as Metroid 5 and later revealed as Metroid: Dread coming October 8th. It’s the first new 2D Metroid game in 19 years which will come with a new Samus amiibo.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot:

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot

The pre-pandemic 2020 title, Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is powering up its way to the Nintendo Switch on September 24th. Switch players will get the base and all previously released DLC which features story arcs from 2015’s Dragon Ball Super.

WarioWare: Get it Together:

WarioWare: Get it Together

Wario is back in a brand new Warioware game, the new game will feature co-op gameplay in the game’s mini-games. WarioWare Get it Together is releasing on the Switch on Spetember 10th.

Shin Megami Tensei V:

Shin Megami Tensei V

Previously leaked Shin Megami Tensei V is coming to the Nintendo Switch on November 12th. You play as a high school student who has found his way to an alternate Tokyo where he fuses with an unknown entity where he will fight angels and demons. Like past games in the franchises, you can ally yourself with angels and demons to help you on your journey.

Danganronpa Decadence:

Danganronpa Decadence

For the Danganronpa‘s 10th anniversary, the series is making its way to Nintendo Switch later this year. The life and death game featuring the ever murderous Monkuma will head to the hybrid console as a collection in Danganrnpa Decadence and as well as individual releases. Plus the board game from the third game has been expanded as its own game called Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp will feature characters from the whole trilogy.

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water:

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water

Are you afraid of ghosts? Well in Fatal Frame: Madien of Black Water you might conquer that fear in this horror adventure game. The game centers around the mysteries and disappearances of Mount Hikami with it being a haven to ghosts. Your only defence against them is a camera to cast them out. Fatal Frame: Madien of Black Water is set to release later this year.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp:

It looks like we’re finally getting some Advance Wars on the Switch. While not new games, the first two games are getting remastered in a 2D animated revitalized collection. Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is marching its way to the Nintendo Switch on December 3rd.

The Legend of Zelda Game & Watch:

After showcasing the first wave of content coming to Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity coming on June 18th. Producer, Eiji Aonuma showed off a Legend of Zelda Game & Watch system, which was developed to mark the series’ 35th anniversary. The hardware allows players to play through earlier entries like the original The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link and the Game boy version of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening. The Legend of Zelda Game & Watch is set to release on November 12th

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel:

Nintendo officially revealed that a sequel to The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild was revealed back at E3 2019. The game was described by series producer, Eiji Aonuma as a darker follow up and may possibly be reminiscent in tone of The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask. As the ‘one last thing’ of the direct, Aonuma introduced a new trailer showing off gameplay and cinematics of the highly antipcated sequel. No release date was given but is aiming for a 2022 release window.

Overall Nintendo delivered a really good show which was a great way to end E3 as it overall felt underwhelming. With the exception of the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase, other publisher E3 presentations felt they weren’t planned or executed very well.