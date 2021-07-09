Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 357

On this week’s Pixels & Ink Podcast: Editor-in-Chief, Brendan Frye sits down with Chris, Dayna, and Jordan to talk about Sony’s July State of Play—the somewhat lackluster showing of games like Sifu, Lost Judgement, Deathloop, and Death Stranding: Director’s Cut. The podcast gang talks a bit about their thoughts on each game, and questions when Sony is going to present proper next-gen games.
Afterwards, Brendan, Chris, Dayna, and Jordan talk about Nintendo’s announcement of the new Nintendo Switch OLED—though they may have been hoping for a proper upgraded version, this could be a nice middle ground. Jordan (shockingly) questions whether this Switch is worth buying, but will probably still get one anyway.
To end the podcast, Jordan talks a little bit about Mario Golf: Super Rush and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. He reviewed both and has some thoughts on how Mario Golf messed up the most crucial element of a golf game; and how incredible Monster Hunter translates to a turn-based RPG.
About the Castors:
- Brendan Frye: Editor-in-Chief of CGMagazine, Brendan is as snarky as he is seasoned in the gaming industry. With over a decade working as a journalist and EIC, he has covered festivals and conferences, interviewed the industry’s biggest names, and is always excited to see how the medium changes with new technology and fresh voices.
- Jordan Biordi: Managing Editor, host of Pixels & Ink; and part-time Ninja; when he’s not busy combating the forces of evil, he’s writing articles and making videos on the hilariously mediocre Youtube channel: Ninja-Jordan Reviews.
- Chris De Hoog: A writer and podcaster from Ontario, Chris discovered roleplaying games with Final Fantasy on the NES and has been overthinking them ever since. When he’s not obsessing over Star Wars, you can find him steaming at twitch.tv/guildtwotaps
- Dayna Eileen: a long time serial gamer, mom of two, aunt to many; she absolutely loves introducing the people she knows to her love for games and nerd culture. You can find her on Instagram and Twitter as @Cahlayna