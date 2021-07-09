Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 357

On this week’s Pixels & Ink Podcast: Editor-in-Chief, Brendan Frye sits down with Chris, Dayna, and Jordan to talk about Sony’s July State of Play—the somewhat lackluster showing of games like Sifu, Lost Judgement, Deathloop, and Death Stranding: Director’s Cut. The podcast gang talks a bit about their thoughts on each game, and questions when Sony is going to present proper next-gen games.

Afterwards, Brendan, Chris, Dayna, and Jordan talk about Nintendo’s announcement of the new Nintendo Switch OLED—though they may have been hoping for a proper upgraded version, this could be a nice middle ground. Jordan (shockingly) questions whether this Switch is worth buying, but will probably still get one anyway.

To end the podcast, Jordan talks a little bit about Mario Golf: Super Rush and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. He reviewed both and has some thoughts on how Mario Golf messed up the most crucial element of a golf game; and how incredible Monster Hunter translates to a turn-based RPG.

About the Castors: