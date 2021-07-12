Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Official Benchmark Software Released

Square Enix has released another update for Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker which adds extra content ahead of the Endwalker expansion’s launch, which is scheduled for November 23, 2021.

In a press release, Square Enix provided new details on the newly released Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Official Benchmark software, which adds new content and also allows players to test their computer to see if it’s ready to run the full game and expansion when it releases later this year.

The benchmark software also provides players with an updated character creator feature, which now allows players to create male Viera characters, which is a new playable race being added in Endwalker. The character appearance data created in the benchmark software can also be saved for use in the retail version of the game or selected as the character for benchmark cutscenes. Full details on the update are available on the Final Fantasy XIV website.

Square Enix also provided a detailed roadmap in the latest Letter from the Producer LIVE broadcast that provides details on content between now and the Endwalker expansion. The information from Square Enix is as follows:

Make it Rain Campaign – Beginning July 19 and running through August 11, players can obtain the new “vexed” emote by completing event quests while also earning bonus Manderville Gold Saucer Points (MGP) from Gold Saucer activities.

Marking the 8th anniversary of FINAL FANTASY XIV: A Realm Reborn’s release, The Rising is set to begin on August 27. FINAL FANTASY XV Collaboration Event – Players can look forward to the return of the popular event that brings FINAL FANTASY XV hero Noctis Lucis Caelum to the world of Hydaelyn. From September 13, players who have reached level 50 and completed the main scenario quest “The Ultimate Weapon” can participate to earn numerous rewards, including Noctis’ hairstyle and outfit, the four-person Regalia mount, and more. Players who had previously completed this quest can once again experience this questline and adventure alongside Noctis.

There’s also a Free Login Campaign happening between now and August 23 where returning players can return to Eorzea and play for free for up to fourteen days so it’s a great time to jump back into Final Fantasy XIV.