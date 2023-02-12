Keep an eye out for action, as these games have plenty of it, but which of these spectacular fighting games is the best? I suppose they’ll have to fight for the top spot!

This year saw plenty of additions to the fighting game genre, but one has to reign supreme. Between DNF Duel, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R, Final Vendetta, Capcom Fighting Collection and King of Fighters XV, it all came down to one final winner for best fighting game 2022.

Here are the nominees for Best Fighting Game 2022:

Writer: Zubi Khan

Console: PlayStation 5

Score: 7.5

Price: $73.44

For a spinoff title based on an online free-to-play game that came out before most of the world even switched to high definition and widescreen displays, DNF Duel seemed like an odd choice to adapt into a fighting game. To my surprise, not only is the original game still going strong but more importantly, due to the unique fighting-game-inspired approach to combat, the character classes and aesthetics of Dungeon Fighter Online translate incredibly well into a more traditional fighting experience.

DNF Duel takes a popular but somewhat dated MMORPG and successfully reinvigorates it into a quick-to-learn but hard-to-master fighting game.

Writer: Zubi Khan

Console: PlayStation 5

Score: 8

Price: $39.99

As far as licensed games go, 2013’s JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle on the PlayStation 3 is one of the console’s better games. The late and exclusive fighter packed a wallop of content but was ultimately lost to time. Outside emulating the game on more capable hardware that offers higher framerates, the experience of playing the game on PlayStation 3 can feel dated and inaccessible to most.

Graphically, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R looks fantastic, no doubt due in part to the distinctly manga-inspired art direction found in the game, which primarily consists of assets derived from a game from over a decade ago, which further aids in highlighting the standout job Cyberconnect 2 has done with the property. If I had to nitpick, the only area where the graphics may look somewhat dated would be during close-up shots, where finer texture detail may appear of a lower quality, particularly on surfaces with a crosshatch or fine inky quality to them.

Writer: Khari Taylor

Console: Xbox Series X

Score: 8

Price: $49.95

They say imitation is the greatest form of flattery, and Final Vendetta, the latest 16 and 32-bit-era-inspired arcade-style throwback from UK indie developer Bitmap Bureau has so much reverence for late 80s and early 90s coin-op arcade-style brawlers. The game will make all your classic game consoles, including your Sega Genesis, Sega CD, Super Nintendo, and even your NEO-GEO blush like a kid on a first date.

Beyond the game’s already solid look and feel Final Vendetta does just about everything else that a great 90s beat-‘em-up needs to deliver. It’s got a banger, tone-perfect techno/house/drum n’ bass soundtrack composed by recording artists Featurecast and Utah Saints (yes, that Utah Saints). It has a memorable collection of cool, challenging bosses. And most importantly, the holy trinity of Subway, Elevator and Nightclub set-piece levels (a staple in any decent example of the genre) is fully represented.

Writer: Zubi Khan

Console: PlayStation 5

Score: 8

Price: $39.99

With a company that has been around as long as Capcom, compilations of older releases seem to be par for the course with your Street Fighter’s and Megaman‘s making up the bulk of the affair in recent memory, a niche has been left that Capcom Fighting Collection fills pretty snuggly.

Capcom Fighting Collection’s UI is stylish and easy to navigate, featuring training modes for every title, the ability to switch the game ROM region, tweak the difficulty, number of rounds, and other settings. In terms of extras, the complication pack includes unlockable art galleries, remixed tracks, in-game achievements and, of course, the ability to go online. Unfortunately, during the review period of the game, I was unable to connect online and, therefore, can’t really speak for its quality and implementation.

The Capcom Fighting Collection is the best way to experience the Darkstalkers series on modern platforms, along with a few other titles that go beyond your typical Street Fighter fair.

WINNER: Best Fighting Game 2022 King of Fighters XV

Writer: Chris De Hoog

Console: PlayStation 5

Score: 8

Price: $59.99

Royalty has returned at last in King of Fighters XV. Always something of a dark horse in the genre, compared to Street Fighter or Tekken, SNK’s long-running fighting series was a personal favourite back in the early aughts and now continues its post-arcade resurgence on next-gen consoles almost six years since its last outing.

Presentation gripes aside, King of Fighters XV has a solid engine and is genuinely fun to play. Unfortunately, I was not able to participate in any online matches pre-launch, but fighter aficionados will find all the requisite modes in that department. Beyond that, Versus Mode allows for regular play against CPU or human opponents without Story Mode’s trappings, while Mission and Training Modes will build your skills with your preferred brawler.

Almost every character has their own distinct style, a refreshing change from the likes of the clone-riddled Street Fighter. Some of the individual characters may not be as charismatic or memorable as Street Fighter’s iconic lineup, but each of King of Fighters XV’s contestants is unique and well-honed.