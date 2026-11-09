The Most Exciting New GUNNAR Optiks Releases of 2026

GUNNAR Optiks has spent years turning blue-light glasses into more than simple desk accessories, and heading into 2026, its lineup is arguably the strongest it has ever been. What started as eyewear aimed at reducing eye strain during long sessions in front of a monitor has expanded into a broader collection that balances fandom with everyday style. Licensed collaborations now span properties such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Tomb Raider, while GUNNAR has also continued introducing distinctive original designs that are not tied to any particular franchise. Together, the lineup offers frames built around both the games and properties fans love and more traditional styles designed for everyday use, all while retaining the functionality GUNNAR has built its name around.

We have covered GUNNAR extensively, and with such a wide catalogue now available, narrowing things down is no small task. This list focuses on the releases that excite us most, with frames that remain available to buy and deliver genuinely distinctive designs, whether through retro aviator styling, goggle-inspired retro-futurism or bold Night City neon.

Selections will evolve as new collections launch, and we will update this list accordingly. With that in mind, here are the most exciting GUNNAR glasses for 2026.

Cyberpunk 2077 Arasaka Gunnar Glasses

GUNNAR Optiks’ partnership with CD PROJEKT RED continues beyond the Dex and the Militech options with the new Cyberpunk 2077 Arasaka glasses, inspired by Night City’s most powerful corporate legacy. While the Dex leans into ostentatious chrome-and-grit styling, the Arasaka takes a more restrained approach, evoking the megacorporation’s intimidating yet polished corporate persona through a sleek black-and-red colour scheme that I personally love.

The thin, angular stainless steel frame features red accents along the temples and engraved Arasaka emblems on the metal nose pads, resulting in a design subtle enough for everyday wear while remaining unmistakably Cyberpunk to those familiar with the franchise. The oversized amber lenses block 65% of blue light and offer 100% UV protection, while GUNNAR’s G-Shield Plus coating adds anti-reflective and smudge-resistant properties.

Lens options include Amber and Sun variants in GUNNAR-Focus or Neutral-Focus configurations, with prescription versions also available. Each pair comes in Arasaka-branded packaging with a premium metal case, microfibre pouch and double-sided cleaning cloth, backed by a 12-month warranty. Priced at $99 USD, the Arasaka glasses are an appealing option, particularly with the release of the new season of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

GUNNAR Cyberpunk 2077 Arasaka Blue Light Blocking Gaming Glasses | Gaming Glasses – Arasaka Onyx/Katana Red Amber Lens – Blue Light Blocking Relieve Dry Eye ANGULAR STEEL FRAME DESIGN: Sleek, angular steel frame inspired by Arasaka corporate security eyewear, with engraved Arasaka emblems on the metal nose pads, a signature accent along the temples, and flexible spring hinges for all-day comfort. Medium width fit.

DIMENSIONS: Lens width 60mm | Nose bridge 16mm | Frame width 137mm | Temple length 145mm | Weight 1.16 oz (glasses only, without packaging)

GUNNAR Cyberpunk 2077 Arasaka Blue Light Blocking Sunglasses | Sunglasses – Arasaka Onyx/Katana Red Sun Lens – Blue Light & 100% UV Protection For Outdoor Screen Viewing ANGULAR STEEL FRAME DESIGN: Sleek, angular steel frame inspired by Arasaka corporate security eyewear, with engraved Arasaka emblems on the metal nose pads, a signature accent along the temples, and flexible spring hinges for all-day comfort. Medium width fit.

DIMENSIONS: Lens width 60mm | Nose bridge 16mm | Frame width 137mm | Temple length 145mm | Weight 1.16 oz (glasses only, without packaging)

GUNNAR x Zenless Zone Zero Soldier 11 Glasses

GUNNAR’s partnership with HoYoverse brings Zenless Zone Zero into the lineup with eyewear modelled after Soldier 11, the fire-slinging New Eridu enforcer. Rather than traditional twin lenses, the frames use a single continuous shield lens inspired by tactical visors, delivering a wide, uninterrupted field of view that works well for fast-paced games or multi-monitor setups. Flip the frames over and visible screws along the back give them an industrial, assembled-in-a-workshop feel that suits the character perfectly.

Despite the bold look, the glasses weigh just 34.9 grams, with flexible spring hinges that spread pressure evenly for comfortable marathon sessions. GUNNAR’s patented lenses come in two options: an amber tint that blocks 65 percent of blue light for a near one-to-one match with Soldier 11’s in-game shades, and a Sun variant blocking 90 percent that excels outdoors with natural colour perception. The G-Shield Premium coating adds anti-reflective, hydrophobic and smudge-resistant layers. Each pair ships with a themed puffy collector’s pouch and a microfiber cloth featuring Soldier 11 artwork. Pricing sits at $111 USD, and I can’t help but think that price was intentional.

Gunnar Zenless Zone Zero Soldier 11 Amber Blue Light Blocking Glasses | Gaming – Soldier 11 Amber Lens – Blue Light Blocking Relieve Dry Ey OFFICIALLY LICENSED ZZZ COLLAB – Inspired by Soldier 11 of Zenless Zone Zero, featuring a bold single-lens tactical shield design with subtle yellow ZZZ faction accents

PRECISION FIT – Wide frame width, 142mm lens width, 141mm frame width, 122mm temple length, 34.9g weight (without packaging); flexible spring hinges for all-day comfort

Cyberpunk 2077 Militech Gunnar Glasses

The second half of GUNNAR’s official Cyberpunk 2077 collection trades the Dex model’s fixer-flavoured excess for full corporate-warfare aesthetics. Named after Night City’s most heavily armed megacorporation, the Militech glasses adopt the faction’s signature tactical-combat palette, pairing rugged lines and sharp geometry with a high-wrap shield design built from lightweight engineered polymer.

GUNNAR says the shield design boosts peripheral clarity and situational awareness, making these an especially strong fit for fast-paced shooters where every flick of the eyes matters. And you know what? They are not wrong. The patented lens technology blocks blue light and 100% of UV rays while reducing digital eye strain and sharpening contrast, while the G-Shield Plus coating keeps the lenses anti-reflective and smudge-resistant through long sessions.

Buyers can choose between Amber and Sun lens options depending on whether their missions take place indoors or out, and while they are definitely not for everyone, if you want to immerse yourself in the feel of Night City, these maybe just do the job.

Sale Gunnar Cyberpunk 2077 Militech Tactical Gaming Glasses | Blue Light Protection, 100% UV Protection, Eye Strain Relief, Sun Glasses HIGH-WRAP TACTICAL SHIELD DESIGN: Premium engineered polymer frame in Onyx/Signal Yellow built for a wide fit and full peripheral coverage

DIMENSIONS: Lens width 76mm | Nose bridge 4mm | Frame width 138mm | Temple length 128mm | Weight 1.23 oz (glasses only, without packaging)

Tomb Raider Croft Gunnar Glasses

With the Tomb Raider franchise celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2026, GUNNAR Optiks’ Croft glasses arrive as a fitting tribute to one of gaming’s most iconic protagonists. The design channels Lara Croft without slipping into costume territory, pairing slim, rounded lenses with a curved bridge that recalls her recognizable eyewear. The stainless steel frame is wrapped in premium engineered polymer, resulting in a clean, understated look that works well beyond the gaming desk.

At 28 g with a 134 mm frame width, the Croft glasses are comfortably lightweight for long sessions, with multi-barrel hinges providing a flexible fit across a range of head sizes. The standard amber lenses carry a Blue Light Protection Factor of 65 along with 100% UV protection, while GUNNAR’s G-Shield coating adds anti-reflective and smudge-resistant properties. Lens options stretch beyond the usual amber and prescription choices to include Amber Shift, Sun and the heavily tinted Amber Max variants. Each pair ships with a Dagger of Xian pin, a Tomb Raider 30th Anniversary cleaning cloth, a microfibre pouch and a knife-style belt case that doubles as a cosplay accessory. Pricing starts at $99 US, making these a perfect addition to any Tomb Raider fan’s collection.

Sale Gunnar Gaming & Computer Glasses – Tomb Raider Croft 30th Anniversary Edition, Amber Max Tint Lenses, Round Frame, Includes Dagger of Xian Collector’s Pin, Case & Pouch OFFICIALLY LICENSED 30TH ANNIVERSARY COLLAB – Celebrate three decades of Tomb Raider with GUNNAR’s Croft frame, inspired by Lara Croft’s iconic field gear and built for today’s digital explorers

PRECISION FIT – Lens Width: 50mm | Nose Bridge: 22mm | Frame Width: 134mm | Temple Length: 145mm | Weight: 28g (without packaging)

GUNNAR Novato Glasses

The Novato bends this list’s collaboration rule slightly, but its place at the top of GUNNAR’s premium “Legendary” range makes it impossible to overlook. This is GUNNAR at its most refined, swapping out the loud licensed aesthetics for a sleek geometric aviator design that could pass as everyday eyewear just as easily as a gaming accessory.

The frame is crafted from ultra-lightweight titanium, tipping the scales at just 24.1 grams, making it the kind of glasses you genuinely forget you are wearing during marathon sessions. Flexible spring hinges and adjustable nose pads accommodate a range of face shapes, while the G-Shield Premium Plus coating delivers anti-reflective and smudge-resistant protection that holds up under studio lights and long work calls alike.

The amber lenses block 65 percent of blue light and 100 percent of UV rays, with Sun-Shift and prescription options (from -5 to +5) also available. Each pair ships with a hard clamshell case, soft pouch and microfiber cloth, backed by a 24-month warranty. Pricing is set at $130 USD.

Gunnar Novato Gaming Glasses, Onyx, Amber Sun Shift PREMIUM TITANIUM FRAME: Crafted from ultra-lightweight titanium for superior durability, flexibility, and long-lasting comfort with a sleek, modern design

PRODUCT DIMENSIONS: Lens Width: 60 mm | Bridge: 19 mm | Frame Width: 141 mm | Temple Length: 140 mm | Lightweight design for extended wear

Fallout Lucky 38 Gunnar Glasses

If the Vault 33 glasses capture the Fallout series’ retro-futuristic wanderlust, the Lucky 38 model channels a different side of the franchise: the vintage Vegas Strip aesthetic of Fallout: New Vegas. Named after the iconic Lucky 38 casino, the frames adopt a smaller, more understated profile than the bulkier Brotherhood of Steel version, making them easier to recommend for gamers who also wear a headset during long sessions.

The Lucky 38 carries an “Epic” rating on GUNNAR’s lens scale, pairing a G-Shield Plus coating stack with anti-reflective and hard-coat treatments, while the amber tint blocks 65% of blue light. Clear and Clear Pro tints are available with prescription lenses, though non-prescription buyers are limited to the Amber 65 Focus option or the pricier Neutral 65/90 Focus option.

The accessories are where the collaboration really shines. Each pair ships in a leather case stamped with the Lucky 38 casino logo, alongside a fabric slipcase printed with a casino chip and a cleaning cloth featuring Victor the Securitron. Pricing sits at $99 US, in line with the the rest of the Fallout range.

GUNNAR Gaming Glasses – Fallout Lucky 38 – Bluelight Blocking Relieve Dry Eye (Sun) Retro New Vegas–Inspired Design – Round silver frames with Lucky 38–inspired detailing capture the iconic neon glamour and old-world decadence of the Mojave’s most legendary casino.

Product Dimensions & Fit – Lens Width: 52 mm | Nose Bridge: 22 mm | Frame Width: 136 mm | Temple Length: 145 mm | Weight: 1.33 oz (38 g). Medium-width frame designed for comfortable all-day wear.

GUNNAR Intercept Crystal Glasses

Not every standout from GUNNAR needs a licensed tie-in, and the Intercept proves that. One of the brand’s longest-running frames, the Intercept has been refreshed with its Crystal colourways, including a striking Crystal Cobalt option that adds a splash of colour without breaking the bank.

The frames embrace a retro-classic square design built from durable nylon, keeping things lightweight at just 33 g while remaining comfortable through marathon sessions. Multi-barrel hinges add flexibility to reduce tension on your temples, while the low-bridge fit accommodates a wide range of face shapes. Reviews highlight the build quality as punching well above the frame’s modest price point.

Lens options run the full GUNNAR gamut, from the signature amber tint that blocks 65% of blue light and 100% of UV rays to clearer 35% lenses for colour-sensitive work, Sun-Shift sunglass variants and prescription support ranging from -6 to +5. GUNNAR’s G-Shield coating adds dual-sided anti-reflective protection, a nice bonus for streamers. Priced at $69.99 USD with a microfiber pouch and 12-month warranty included, the Intercept is an easy recommendation.