Do you have dreams of winning The International or maybe a CSGO Major? We don’t blame you! With millions of dollars up for grabs, more and more gamers are trying to become pros and get signed to top teams. In this article, we will share some tips on how to become an eSports pro to help you make your dream become a reality. To watch all the top eSports pros in action, head to GG.BET, where you can stream and bet on over 15 eSports!

1. Pick an Esport

Just like traditional eSports, there are hundreds of eSports out there. Some games are extremely popular and have millions of fans, lots of professional leagues, and 7-figure prize pools. While in other eSports, players can barely make minimum wage.

Before you start your eSport journey, you need to select a game to focus on. Some eSports with the most developed professional leagues and clear paths to becoming pro include:

Dota 2

CSGO

League of Legends

Rocket League

Valorant

FIFA

Don’t just pick an eSport because it offers the biggest sponsorship deals or prize pools. You also need to love the game because it will take thousands of hours to get good!

Rocket League

2. Practice A Lot!

Esports is a little different from traditional sports in that they are much less physically taxing. This means players can spend an absurd amount of time playing, training, and improving their skills. For example, a pro football player may train 3 hours a day, 5 days a week, while an eSport athlete can train for 6 hours 6 days a week!

If you have dreams of going pro, expect to play your chosen eSport for thousands of hours. You may have to dedicate 3000 hours or more just to break into the lower professional leagues of a game. And in some highly professional games, it could be double that!

To ensure you are practising enough, you need to be disciplined with your time. It is important to create a schedule, so you can squeeze as many hours of gameplay into your day as possible. At the same time, you need to be mindful of burnout. You don’t want to play 30 hours one week and then 5 hours the next. It is more effective to play for 20 hours every week.

3. Play Ranked Matches

The first step to getting a pro contract is climbing the ladder of your eSport in public-ranked matches. Most eSports have a system where you are assigned a ranking based on your previous performance and then you are matched with players who have a similar ranking.

If you climb to the top of the public rankings in your eSport professional teams will start taking notice of you and may even offer you a trial. Once you have built a reputation as a skilled player, you can even start contacting pro teams and asking for a trial or be put through their testing system.

4. Perform in Tournaments

After you have climbed the rankings, you should be able to join high-level amateur or low-level professional teams. Once in a team, you need to act like a pro. This means being coachable, learning how to communicate with your teammates, actively working on your weaknesses, and performing well in tournaments.

If you can perform well in tournaments, major pro teams will quickly identify you and offer you a contract. You need to be patient, success won’t always happen overnight, but if you continue to grind high-level tournaments, then big-time pro scouts will take notice!

Becoming an eSports pro is extremely difficult, and just like traditional sports, it takes a combination of hard work, talent, and a bit of luck. If you find a game you truly love, put in thousands of hours, and work your way up the ranks, you can sign a pro contract with a top team!