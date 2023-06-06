Guides

Diablo IV Guide: Unraveling the Mystery of The Purveyor of Curiosities

Patrick James | June 6, 2023
Embarking on the journey through the ominous yet exhilarating world of Diablo IV, players encounter many challenging monsters, intricate quests, and an array of intriguing characters. Among these characters are the fascinating Purveyor of Curiosities, an essential element within the game’s vast and complex ecosystem. Navigating these vendors’ unique trading system is not only rewarding but adds a novel layer of strategic depth to your gameplay. 

Unlike your standard merchant, these traders deal in a mystic currency called Murmuring Obols, and their wares have the potential to elevate your in-game capabilities significantly. This comprehensive guide will shed light on who these Purveyor of Curiosities are, where to find them, and how to maximize your interactions with them. Whether you’re a seasoned Diablo player or a newcomer to Sanctuary, understanding how to utilize these vendors is pivotal in making your journey more exciting and fruitful.

Who are the Purveyor of Curiosities in Diablo IV?

Where To Find The Curiosity Vendor In Diablo 4

Purveyor of Curiosities are a special type of merchant in Diablo IV. Unlike traditional vendors, they deal exclusively in a unique currency known as Murmuring Obols. These vendors offer a variety of items, each with a chance of being a valuable piece of legendary-level equipment. While obtaining items from these traders can feel like a gamble due to the randomness of the drops, they provide an excellent opportunity to acquire rare gear.

The Currency of Curiosity: Murmuring Obols

Murmuring Obols are the sole currency Purveyor of Curiosities accepts. Acquiring these unique coins is part of the thrill of interacting with these vendors. They provide a novel and exciting twist to your exploration of Sanctuary. Remember, the higher the quantity of Murmuring Obols you spend, the better the chance of obtaining legendary equipment.

Where to Find Purveyor of Curiosities

The first Purveyor of Curiosities you encounter can be found in Kiowashad, situated in the Shattered Peaks near the central square. You’ll always find their location displayed on the map as an icon with a bag and gold with a question mark.

Curiosity

While their introduction might feel special, Purveyor of Curiosities are widespread across Diablo IV’s vast open world. You can discover them in all major cities within the regions of Sanctuary. Despite being scattered across various locations, their offerings remain consistent, enabling players to visit any of these unique merchants for a chance at legendary gear.

Making the Trade: How to Interact with Purveyor of Curiosities

You’re ready to make a trade once you’ve gathered sufficient Whispering Obols. Select the type of equipment you desire, from headbands, shields, boots, gloves, rings, and so on, and let the trader work their magic.

6E5D1 16796676700654 1920

Remember, this exchange is like gambling. You’re not guaranteed a legendary item every time. However, the allure lies in the chance of getting a highly rare item that would be considerably more challenging to obtain through regular gameplay. The rarity of the items you receive can vary from common to legendary.

Making the Most Out of Your Trade

Regardless of the equipment’s rarity, trading with a Purveyor of Curiosities is never a waste. If you receive an item you don’t need, you can sell or dismantle it, yielding gold and materials as a bonus. This way, every interaction with a Purveyor of Curiosities proves beneficial in enriching your Diablo IV experience.

Diablo Iv Guide Unraveling The Mystery Of The Purveyor Of Curiosities 2023 06 06 01 11 13 570510

Purveyor of Curiosities in Diablo IV adds an additional layer of excitement to the game’s already rich landscape. Their unique trading system provides an exhilarating risk-reward dynamic that can potentially speed up the acquisition of legendary equipment. This guide should now have equipped you with the knowledge you need to make the most out of your dealings with these fascinating characters and check out our other guides to dive even deeper into the world of Diablo IV.

