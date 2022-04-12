Elden Ring Guide: Trophies & Achievements

Elden Ring is a game filled with challenges, from finding the best build, to farming as many runes as possible from a sleeping dragon. But while the game may be hard, knowing what every trophy or achievement should not be. CGMagazine has broken down every trophy in the game, what they are worth when you manage to take them on, and what the requirements are to finally walk away with the victory.
FromSoftware knows how to make a game that pushes players to their limits, but a bit of guidance goes a long way in walking away with as many accolades as possible. Give the below table a look and get ready to take on the world between with a little help.
Detailed List of Elden Ring Achievements and Trophies
|Name
|Achievement Requirements
|Trophy Type / Gamer Score
|Elden Ring
|Obtain all trophies
|Platinum / 70G
|Elden Lord
|Achieve the “Elden Lord” ending
|Gold / 50G
|Age of the Stars
|Achieve the “Age of the Stars” ending
|Gold / 50G
|Lord of Frenzied Flame
|Achieve the “Lord of Frenzied Flame” ending
|Gold / 50G
|Shardbearer Godrick
|Defeat Shardbearer Godrick
|Silver / 30G
|Shardbearer Radahn
|Defeat Shardbearer Radahn
|Silver / 30G
|Shardbearer Morgott
|Defeat Shardbearer Morgott
|Silver / 30G
|Shardbearer Rykard
|Defeat Shardbearer Rykard
|Silver / 30G
|Shardbearer Malenia
|Defeat Shardbearer Malenia
|Silver / 30G
|Shardbearer Mohg
|Defeat Shardbearer Mohg
|Silver / 30G
|Maliketh the Black Blade
|Defeat Maliketh the Black Blade
|Silver / 30G
|Hoarah Loux the Warrior
|Defeat Hoarah Loux the Warrior
|Silver / 30G
|Dragonlord Placidusax
|Defeat Dragonlord Placidusax
|Silver / 30G
|God-Slaying Armaments
|Upgrade any armament to its highest stage
|Silver / 30G
|Legendary Armaments
|Acquire all nine legendary weapons:
Ruins Greatsword: Defeat the Misbegotten Warrior and Crucible Knight in Redmane Castle
Eclipse Shotel: Chest in Castle Sol
Grafted Blade Greatsword: Kill Leonine Misbegotten in Castle Morne
Sword of Night and Flame: Chest in the Carian Manor
Marais Executioner’s Sword: Kill Elemer of the Briar in The Shaded Castle
Dark Moon Greatsword: Follow Ranni’s quest until the Moonlight Altar
Devourer’s Scepter: Kill Invader Bernahl in Farum Azula
Golden Order Greatsword: Kill Misbegotten Crusader in the Cave of the Forlorn
Bolt of Gransax: Loot on the Giant spear in Leyndell
NOTE: As of patch 1.03, this trophy sometimes does not appear when all legendary armaments are acquired. A simple fix for this is to place all of the legendary weapons into the storage chest at any site of grace, then remove them back into your inventory.
|Silver / 30G
|Legendary Ashen Remains
|Acquire all six legendary ashen remains:
Lhutel the Headless: Dropped by the Cemetery Shade at the Tombsward Catacombs
Black Knife Tiche: Dropped by Alecto, Black Knife Ringleader upon defeat at the Ringleader’s Evergaol
Redmane Knight Ogha: Dropped by Putrid Tree Spirit in the War-Dead Catacombs
Mimic Tear: Found in a chest locked behind an imp statue door in Night’s Sacred Ground
Ancient Dragon Knight Kristoff: Can be found in Sainted Hero’s Grave west of Leyndell, the Royal Capital
Cleanrot Knight Finlay: Found in a chest protected by a knight in Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree
|Silver / 30G
|Legendary Sorceries and Incantations
|Acquire all seven legendary sorceries and incantations:
Flame of the Fell God: Dropped by Adan, Thief of Fire upon defeat
Greyoll’s Roar: Can be purchased at the Cathedral of Dragon Communion for three Dragon Heart after defeating Greyoll
Elden Stars: Can be found near the Great Waterfall Crest Site of Grace
Founding Rain of Stars: Inside a chest within Heretical Rise, in Mountaintops of the Giants
Ranni’s Dark Moon: Found in a chest at the top of the tower at Chelona’s Rise
Comet Azur: Acquired from Primeval Sorcerer Azur sitting near the cliffs in the northeast of Hermit Village in Mt. Gelmir
Stars of Ruin: Given by Master Lusat when interacted with inside the Sellia Hideaway in Caelid
|Silver / 30G
|Legendary Talismans
|Acquire all eight legendary talismans:
Radagon Icon: Found inside a treasure chest on the second floor of the Debate Parlor Site of Grace
Radagon’s Soreseal: Found on a corpse in Fort Faroth
Godfrey Icon: Drops from Godefroy the Grafted in the Golden Lineage Evergaol
Moon of Nokstella: Found in a chest underneath a massive throne in Nokstella, Eternal City
Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman: Found in a chest near the Drainage Channel Site of Grace.
Marika’s Soreseal: Found on an altar in a room requiring a Stonesword Key in Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree
Old Lord’s Talisman: Found in a chest in Crumbling Farum Azula
Erdtree’s Favor +2: Found on a dead tree in Leyndell, Ashen Capital
|Silver / 30G
|Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon
|Defeat Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon
|Bronze / 15g
|Lichdragon Fortissax
|Defeat Lichdragon Fortissax
|Bronze / 15g
|Godskin Duo
|Defeat the Godskin Duo
|Bronze / 15g
|Fire Giant
|Defeat the Fire Giant
|Bronze / 15g
|Dragonkin Soldier of Nokstella
|Defeat Dragonkin Soldier of Nokstella
|Bronze / 15g
|Regal Ancestor Spirit
|Defeat Regal Ancestor Spirit
|Bronze / 15g
|Valiant Gargoyle
|Defeat Valiant Gargoyle
|Bronze / 15g
|Margit, the Fell Omen
|Defeat Margit, the Fell Omen
|Bronze / 15g
|Red Wolf of Radagon
|Defeat the Red Wolf of Radagon
|Bronze / 15g
|Godskin Noble
|Defeat Godskin Noble
|Bronze / 15g
|Magma Wyrm Makar
|Defeat Magma Wyrm Makar
|Bronze / 15g
|Godfrey the First Lord
|Defeat Godfrey the First Lord
|Bronze / 15g
|Mohg, the Omen
|Defeat Mohg, the Omen
|Bronze / 15g
|Mimic Tear
|Defeat the Mimic Tear
|Bronze / 15g
|Loretta, Knight of the Haligtree
|Defeat Loretta, Knight of the Haligtree
|Bronze / 15g
|Astel, Naturalborn of the Void
|Defeat Astel, Naturalborn of the Void
|Bronze / 15g
|Leonine Misbegotten
|Defeat Leonine Misbegotten
|Bronze / 15g
|Royal Knight Loretta
|Defeat Royal Knight Loretta
|Bronze / 15g
|Elemer of the Briar
|Defeat Elemer of the Briar
|Bronze / 15g
|Ancestor Spirit
|Defeat Ancestor Spirit
|Bronze / 15g
|Commander Niall
|Defeat Commander Niall
|Bronze / 15g
|Roundtable Hold
|Arrive at Roundtable Hold
|Bronze / 15g
|Great Rune
|Restore the power of a Great Rune
|Bronze / 15g
|Erdtree Aflame
|Use kindling to set the Erdtree Aflame
|Bronze / 15g