Elden Ring Guide: Trophies & Achievements

As the Path Stretcheth into Darkness
CGMagazine|Apr 12, 2022

Elden Ring is a game filled with challenges, from finding the best build, to farming as many runes as possible from a sleeping dragon. But while the game may be hard, knowing what every trophy or achievement should not be. CGMagazine has broken down every trophy in the game, what they are worth when you manage to take them on, and what the requirements are to finally walk away with the victory.

FromSoftware knows how to make a game that pushes players to their limits, but a bit of guidance goes a long way in walking away with as many accolades as possible. Give the below table a look and get ready to take on the world between with a little help.

Detailed List of Elden Ring Achievements and Trophies

NameAchievement RequirementsTrophy Type / Gamer Score
Elden RingObtain all trophiesPlatinum / 70G
Elden LordAchieve the “Elden Lord” endingGold / 50G
Age of the StarsAchieve the “Age of the Stars” endingGold / 50G
Lord of Frenzied FlameAchieve the “Lord of Frenzied Flame” endingGold / 50G
Shardbearer GodrickDefeat Shardbearer GodrickSilver / 30G
Shardbearer RadahnDefeat Shardbearer RadahnSilver / 30G
Shardbearer MorgottDefeat Shardbearer MorgottSilver / 30G
Shardbearer RykardDefeat Shardbearer RykardSilver / 30G
Shardbearer MaleniaDefeat Shardbearer MaleniaSilver / 30G
Shardbearer MohgDefeat Shardbearer MohgSilver / 30G
Maliketh the Black BladeDefeat Maliketh the Black BladeSilver / 30G
Hoarah Loux the WarriorDefeat Hoarah Loux the WarriorSilver / 30G
Dragonlord PlacidusaxDefeat Dragonlord PlacidusaxSilver / 30G
God-Slaying ArmamentsUpgrade any armament to its highest stageSilver / 30G
Legendary ArmamentsAcquire all nine legendary weapons:
Ruins Greatsword: Defeat the Misbegotten Warrior and Crucible Knight in Redmane Castle
Eclipse Shotel: Chest in Castle Sol
Grafted Blade Greatsword: Kill Leonine Misbegotten in Castle Morne
Sword of Night and Flame: Chest in the Carian Manor
Marais Executioner’s Sword: Kill Elemer of the Briar in The Shaded Castle
Dark Moon Greatsword: Follow Ranni’s quest until the Moonlight Altar
Devourer’s Scepter: Kill Invader Bernahl in Farum Azula
Golden Order Greatsword: Kill Misbegotten Crusader in the Cave of the Forlorn
Bolt of Gransax: Loot on the Giant spear in Leyndell
NOTE: As of patch 1.03, this trophy sometimes does not appear when all legendary armaments are acquired. A simple fix for this is to place all of the legendary weapons into the storage chest at any site of grace, then remove them back into your inventory.		Silver / 30G
Legendary Ashen RemainsAcquire all six legendary ashen remains:
Lhutel the Headless: Dropped by the Cemetery Shade at the Tombsward Catacombs
Black Knife Tiche: Dropped by Alecto, Black Knife Ringleader upon defeat at the Ringleader’s Evergaol
Redmane Knight Ogha: Dropped by Putrid Tree Spirit in the War-Dead Catacombs
Mimic Tear: Found in a chest locked behind an imp statue door in Night’s Sacred Ground
Ancient Dragon Knight Kristoff: Can be found in Sainted Hero’s Grave west of Leyndell, the Royal Capital
Cleanrot Knight Finlay: Found in a chest protected by a knight in Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree		Silver / 30G
Legendary Sorceries and IncantationsAcquire all seven legendary sorceries and incantations:
Flame of the Fell God: Dropped by Adan, Thief of Fire upon defeat
Greyoll’s Roar: Can be purchased at the Cathedral of Dragon Communion for three Dragon Heart after defeating Greyoll
Elden Stars: Can be found near the Great Waterfall Crest Site of Grace
Founding Rain of Stars: Inside a chest within Heretical Rise, in Mountaintops of the Giants
Ranni’s Dark Moon: Found in a chest at the top of the tower at Chelona’s Rise
Comet Azur: Acquired from Primeval Sorcerer Azur sitting near the cliffs in the northeast of Hermit Village in Mt. Gelmir
Stars of Ruin: Given by Master Lusat when interacted with inside the Sellia Hideaway in Caelid		Silver / 30G
Legendary TalismansAcquire all eight legendary talismans:
Radagon Icon: Found inside a treasure chest on the second floor of the Debate Parlor Site of Grace
Radagon’s Soreseal: Found on a corpse in Fort Faroth
Godfrey Icon: Drops from Godefroy the Grafted in the Golden Lineage Evergaol
Moon of Nokstella: Found in a chest underneath a massive throne in Nokstella, Eternal City
Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman: Found in a chest near the Drainage Channel Site of Grace.
Marika’s Soreseal: Found on an altar in a room requiring a Stonesword Key in Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree
Old Lord’s Talisman: Found in a chest in Crumbling Farum Azula
Erdtree’s Favor +2: Found on a dead tree in Leyndell, Ashen Capital 		Silver / 30G
Rennala, Queen of the Full MoonDefeat Rennala, Queen of the Full MoonBronze / 15g
Lichdragon FortissaxDefeat Lichdragon FortissaxBronze / 15g
Godskin DuoDefeat the Godskin DuoBronze / 15g
Fire GiantDefeat the Fire GiantBronze / 15g
Dragonkin Soldier of NokstellaDefeat Dragonkin Soldier of NokstellaBronze / 15g
Regal Ancestor SpiritDefeat Regal Ancestor SpiritBronze / 15g
Valiant GargoyleDefeat Valiant GargoyleBronze / 15g
Margit, the Fell OmenDefeat Margit, the Fell OmenBronze / 15g
Red Wolf of RadagonDefeat the Red Wolf of RadagonBronze / 15g
Godskin NobleDefeat Godskin NobleBronze / 15g
Magma Wyrm MakarDefeat Magma Wyrm MakarBronze / 15g
Godfrey the First LordDefeat Godfrey the First LordBronze / 15g
Mohg, the OmenDefeat Mohg, the OmenBronze / 15g
Mimic TearDefeat the Mimic TearBronze / 15g
Loretta, Knight of the HaligtreeDefeat Loretta, Knight of the HaligtreeBronze / 15g
Astel, Naturalborn of the VoidDefeat Astel, Naturalborn of the VoidBronze / 15g
Leonine MisbegottenDefeat Leonine MisbegottenBronze / 15g
Royal Knight LorettaDefeat Royal Knight LorettaBronze / 15g
Elemer of the BriarDefeat Elemer of the BriarBronze / 15g
Ancestor SpiritDefeat Ancestor SpiritBronze / 15g
Commander NiallDefeat Commander NiallBronze / 15g
Roundtable HoldArrive at Roundtable HoldBronze / 15g
Great RuneRestore the power of a Great RuneBronze / 15g
Erdtree AflameUse kindling to set the Erdtree AflameBronze / 15g
