Alchemy Stars Celebrates 2nd Anniversary This June With Live Event

Alchemy Stars is celebrating its second anniversary with a global live event, new content, lore and characters this summer.

The mobile game Alchemy Stars is approaching its second anniversary this June. Alchemy Stars is an anime-style, free-to-play tactical role-playing game with a gacha system to collect all sorts of visually stunning characters. In order to celebrate, Level Infinite announced a two-year anniversary game update that will launch on June 8, kicked off by a global live event on June 7.

There will also be a number of special events, updates, and community events to celebrate the anniversary. Players will get to meet with Level Infinite team members at the live event to ask about the version update and possible future additions to the game. Players will get to ask questions directly at the developer interview session. Along with the live event, there are planned rewards for players in attendance at the Alchemy Stars event.

Another way they are celebrating is by adding new lore for one of the eight character factions in the game. Level Infinite will be releasing a hidden story of the Lumopolis faction’s past. Level Infinite will also be launching two new exclusive six-star Auroian characters with the update. Along with the new characters, players can look forward to a generous amount of in-game rewards.

Any specifics about Alchemy Stars‘ planned anniversary community events have yet to be announced, so keep an eye out. But it’s been confirmed that there will be a special 2-year Livestream, 2-year animation, and a 2-year new event story for players.

To keep up with new announcements, you can follow the Alchemy Stars social media accounts or join the Discord community of navigators. If you aren’t a player but want to check it out, Alchemy Stars is available for free on iOS and Android devices through Google Play and the Apple App Store.

There is a lot of Alchemy Stars content to look forward to this summer, how will you be celebrating?