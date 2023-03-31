Amazon Prime Gaming Giving is Giving Away a Free World of Warcraft Mount

Blizzard and Amazon Prime Gaming have teamed up to bring adventurers in Azeroth a brand new mount for FREE, but fans should act quickly to obtain one!

The best things in life are FREE, so when gifts are given away, we here at CGMagazine will find a way to alert the masses to a mutual interest in the way of free swag. This time around, it’s Amazon Prime Gaming teaming with World of Warcraft to give users a new way of getting around Azeroth. The Big Battle Bear mount is available to all players with an active Prime Gaming membership for the next month, and fans can snag it right now.

Of course, as with everything given away for free, Amazon Prime Gaming has a few hoops to jump through. The handy Blizzard site announcement of the giveaway has graciously detailed a step list on how to ride into battle on bear essentials.

How to Snag a FREE Big Battle Bear from Amazon Prime Gaming

Become a Prime Gaming Member:

If you don’t already have a Twitch account, create one here. If you don’t already have a Prime account, sign up for a FREE trial. Connect your Twitch account to your Prime account here.

Link Your Blizzard and Twitch Accounts:

Log in to your Twitch account. If you don’t already have a Blizzard account, create one here. Navigate to the Twitch Connections page in the Settings menu. Locate the Blizzard Battle.net section and choose your gameplay region. Log in to the Blizzard account you wish to link and click login to Blizzard.

Claim Your Prime Gaming Offer:

Visit the Prime Gaming Rewards page for World of Warcraft. Log in to your Prime Gaming account and authorize. Verify your linked Blizzard account and click Claim Your Loot. Success! You are ready to redeem your items in-game.

Redeem Your Rewards:

Launch the Blizzard Battle.net desktop app. Log in to your linked Blizzard account. Launch World of Warcraft. Visit a transmog vendor, which can be found in any capital city.

Some fans might find this easier than others, as some of the steps listed above may have already been completed, but the result is the same- A FREE BEAR MOUNT in WoW! Fans are able to collect the free offer from now until April 27, so act now to avoid missing out.