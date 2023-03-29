New Asteroid City Trailer Packs Tom Hanks & Aliens In The 50s

A new upcoming film from the mind of Wes Anderson, Asteroid City, is on the horizon, and today cinemaphiles get a peek at 1950s sci-fi camp.

Today, fans of campy sci-fi films, horror films, and definitely fans of Mars Attacks! can get a first look at a new film in the genre with Asteroid City. The film’s plot is described as “The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition) is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events.” The new trailer and all of its 1950s campy goodness can be seen below.

This isn’t Wes Anderson’s first rodeo as Director and Writer, as he was nominated for an Oscar for his work on Isle of Dogs, which starred Edward Norton and Bryan Cranston. Interestingly enough, those two actors appear in the credits for Asteroid City (but not in the trailer), as well as a plethora of huge Hollywood names, making the films star power on par with Mars Attacks!, which also featured numerous cameos from the biggest names in Hollywood at the time.

Asteroid Cit boasts an awe-inspiring roster of A-list actors, creating an atmosphere of excitement and anticipation. The extraordinary cast includes the likes of Margot Robbie, Tom Hanks, Hong Chau, and Scarlett Johansson, all of whom have showcased their remarkable acting skills in previous critically-acclaimed films.

The ensemble doesn’t stop there, as it also features Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Jason Schwartzman, Willem Dafoe, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan, Grace Edwards, Aristou Meehan, Sophia Lillis, Ethan Lee, Jeff Goldblum, and Rita Wilson. This star-studded lineup will surely draw in crowds, as each of these actors has made a significant mark on the film industry.

With such a diverse and talented cast, it’s no wonder moviegoers are eager to see what magic Wes Anderson will bring to the screen. What’s more, this is only the list of confirmed actors so far, so it is entirely possible that additional surprises are waiting to be discovered within the film’s production. Asteroid City has the potential to be a must watch film going experience, with its stellar cast with the potential to deliver unforgettable performances.

Asteroid City lands in local theatres on June 23, 2023, film enthusiasts can find extra info regarding the film before its launch on its IMDb page.