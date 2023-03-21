Bayonetta Origins Wont Conclude The Big Series, Creator Hopes

In an interview with Famitsu, Nintendo producers and series creator Hideki Kamiya spoke about the future of Bayonetta after the release of the latest title.

Many fans have wondered what’s next in store for the Bayonetta series after the latest spin-off prequel, Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, especially since it was so well received critically with a resounding overall positive 80% on Metacritic. The series also faced a problem when they had to recast the titular character’s iconic voice from actress Hellena Taylor to Jennifer Hale due to contractual disputes featuring alleged underpayment.

Famitsu’s article (loosely Google Translated) gets into the meat of the series and where it may be headed in the near future. Series creator Hideki Kamiya spoke about the origins of the sequel and mentioned, “we were discussing whether we wanted to add some kind of bonus. As we were coming up with all sorts of ideas, Nintendo came up with the idea of ​​making a prequel to Bayonetta as a mini-game,” which then lead to the creation of the prequel.

Kamiya let out a bombshell near the end of the interview “I’d like to expand the world view more and more with this work as a new series work! I’m preparing for that, and I’ve been talking with Tinari about ‘I want to do something like this.’ I haven’t talked to Nintendo about it yet…” after being asked what is in the works for future renditions of the character.

Considering Nintendo Producer Makoto Okazaki was on hand during the interview, he said, “At the moment, I can’t say anything concrete about the future, but of course, I personally don’t think this is the end. I would like to hear the opinions of everyone who played this work and think about the future prospects” in response to the desire of continuing the fan-favourite series.

Fans can let out a sigh of relief regarding this favourable bit of news, although the future is still uncertain. Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon is out now and available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. Fans should stay tuned in to Platinum Games official Twitter for news as it releases.