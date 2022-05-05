Beat Saber DLC Available Now On Quest 2 And Rift Platforms

The Beat Saber DLC, the Electronic Mixtape Music Pack, is available now on Quest 2 and Rift platforms featuring 10 dance songs by artists like Martin Garrix, Zedd, and DJ Snake.

This pack costs $12.99 or $1.99 per song and follows releases from Fall Out Boy, Billie Ellish, Lady Gaga, Skrillex, and more. The track list is as follows: Rudimental – Waiting All Night (ft. Ella Eyre), Pendulum – Witchcraft, Madelon – Icarus, Deadmau5 – Ghost n Stuff (ft Rob Swire), Marshmello – Alone, Zedd – Stay The Night (ft. Hayley Williams), Darude – Sandstorm, Fatboy Slim – Rockafeller Skank, Major Lazer & DJ Snake – Lean On (feat. MO), and Martin Garrix – Animals.

Track list down below ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/5DuZECR1wq — Beat Saber (@BeatSaber) May 5, 2022

For those who are unfamiliar with Beat Saber, it’s a rhythm game designed for virtual reality, and it has sold over 4 million copies worldwide. It features over 40 million additional songs from DLCs across all platforms. Along with breaking records, artists have noticed that it’s a legitimate platform to share their music on as the developers have already collaborated with Green Day, Linkin Park, Skrillex, and BTS, along with many others.

Meta Quest 2, one of the systems Beat Saber is played on, is an all-in-one, completely wireless VR headset from Meta that features faster performance and their highest-resolution display ever. Quest 2 features a range of apps and experiences, with ways to get your heart rate up to travel the world from the comfort of your couch, and meeting up with your friends at a virtual concert. The headset is available for $299 USD.

Beat Saber was released on May 1, 2018, and has since sold 4 million copies as of October 2021. It has also done well with reviewers as it currently has a 91% on Metacritic for its PC version.

When compared to a similar dance and music series like Just Dance, which has sold 77 million copies worldwide since it started, Beat Saber seems smaller, however, it’s worth remembering that it has only been on the market for a couple of years and has a much smaller target audience. Only time will tell whether the developers can keep fans’ interest in Beat Saber for a significant time with constant updates and new songs and artists being added regularly.