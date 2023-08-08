Calico, The Cute Cat Cafe Sim is Launching on PlayStation

Although Calico was released way back in 2020 for the PC, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, it is now finally coming to PlayStation consoles later this year.

The cozy cute Cafe Simulator, Calico, has officially been announced for PlayStation consoles. Whitethorn Games and the developers over at Peachy Keen Games have announced the port today as the title enters its third year on the market. Fans of cozy simulator titles that haven’t played yet will get a chance to grab it for PlayStation later this year, and Peachy Keen Games even launched an announcement trailer for fans to view, which can be seen below.

The version released on the PlayStation is Calico: Pawsome Edition, which includes the bonus content not present in the 2020 version initially launched for other platforms. The Pawsome Edition contains a complete UI overhaul for fans to play more conveniently and new animals for fans that have yet to give the Pawsome Edition a try.

Calico: Pawsome Edition Key Features

Fans will encounter a lot of animals on the Cat Cafe island. Animals that can be recruited, renamed and added to your party. Then, players can send the new recruits to live at the café, and they’ll be available to interact with forever.

This time around there are more character customization options, and fans can express themselves through fashion choices. Players can create their very own avatars and customize them with the collectable clothing scattered throughout the game.

Further customization allows fans to decorate the interior and exterior of the café to their liking. In Calico: Pawsome Edition, players can even collect and arrange furniture and toys for both human and animal visitors to the cafe. These decorations include all animal-friendly items, with Cat trees, scratching posts, and dog beds on top of all the other customization options available.

The world of Calico also has a potion system, with many ways to live out your cafe life. There are even Big Small potions to make cats HUGE.

While there is no confirmed release date for the PlayStation port, Calico: Pawsome Edition will arrive on the Sony consoles later in the year. Fans who want to play earlier can snag Calico on PC, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch to get a cat cafe fix. Fans can also head to the Whitethorn Games website for more information.