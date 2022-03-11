Exciting News As Call Of Duty: Warzone Goes Mobile, Letting Players Answer A New Call

The monstrous Activision Blizzard battle royale title, Call of Duty: Warzone, makes its way to phones and mobile this year, allowing ‘a quick match’ on the go.

Soon players will be able to answer the call, literally, on a phone or mobile device, giving new ways to enter the battlefield.

Call of Duty: Warzone is a huge title, and in the gaming climate today, many gamers find themselves in the market for a new hard drive to expand storage to meet the demands of three or four titles that take up the majority of console space. With few games matching its file size, it is for some a hard game to dive into, especially if space is at a premium.

Currently, Warzone sits at a massive 57.8 GB file size, and if fans have Modern Warfare as well, that price of storage becomes much higher than 100 GBs of space, for only Call of Duty. That is a whopping 10% for 1TB internal hard drives and even less after formatting with system updates. The Series S has to forgo 20% to even download such a file. The only way developers even reached THIS smaller file size was due to an ironically massive update that shrinks it. This title is supposedly coming to smartphones, as the official Activision Twitter account announced yesterday.

We are building Call of Duty® Warzone™ for mobile! Apply today for exciting roles across the development and publishing teams!



More Information Here: https://t.co/3C39S1ITeI pic.twitter.com/J0rOw5W7eO — Activision (@Activision) March 10, 2022

It’s amazing how far technology has come in recent years. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds functions astoundingly well on mobile and is well received by audiences while only charging the player less than three GB of internal storage.

Activision has released a Call of Duty: Mobile title before, which only takes around two GB of space, but Warzone is not the same beast. The Call of Duty-centered blog showed their hand with job listings for their mobile development teams, for this massive undertaking. A solid rendition of Warzone on mobile devices would be an entry for fans to not only jump into matches during long commutes but give mobile gaming some more needed prowess.

Fans can follow the news of the possible Call of Duty: Warzone mobile game over on Activision’s official Twitter account, as the title is only in its infancy stage.