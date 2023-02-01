Capcom Expects To Sell A Massive 40 Million Units By April

Capcom is seemingly soaring to new heights this fiscal year on the backs of strong presences such as Monster Hunter Rise and Resident Evil remakes.

On Monday, Capcom released its Q3 financial report for the fiscal year, which showed the massive success the company has seen for the 2022 year. The report credits “proactive promotional campaigns” for their deep backlog of titles for the boost in sales numbers while also stating, “This, in conjunction with the synergetic effects of ongoing releases of new titles and discount selling, helped boost profits with expanded catalogue title sales, mainly for past series titles, such as Monster Hunter: World, Devil May Cry 5, and Resident Evil Village.”

Notably, all three of those titles have received ‘definitive’ or ‘complete’ editions with DLC tagged to the main game in a discounted bundle, such as Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne or Resident Evil Village Gold. The report also details, “In this way, for the consolidated nine months ended December 31, 2022, the Digital Contents business reported sales of 29.1 million units, surpassing the 25.8 million units sold in the same period of the previous year,” showing the growth the company has seen.

The staggering number of 29.1 million details the ‘Digital Contents’ business and the company has mentioned they will continue to go forward with what has worked to bring such huge numbers and success their way. Another notable excerpt from the report is “the Company will work to achieve full-year guidance through measures that include the release of a major new title in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year,” a huge statement that reveals Capcom will aim for a major release forecasted between January and April of each fiscal year moving forward.

While Capcom also sits at a huge 29.1 million in unit sales, the impending release of the Resident Evil 4 remake for modern consoles lands on March 24, exactly one week before the end of the fiscal year, giving Capcom ample time for the benchmark of 40 million to be surpassed, while also having massive expectations for the upcoming title. Resident Evil 4 has notably been released many times for a swath of platforms since its launch in 2005 as a Gamecube exclusive, and this brings the title to the newest generation of consoles.

The numbers listed in the report project the biggest year in the company’s long-standing tenure, and judging from their plans moving forward, Capcom has no intention of slowing down in the future. Fans can read the whole financial report from their website.