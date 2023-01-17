Monster Hunter Rise (PS5) Review

A Rise in Performance
monster hunter rise ps5 review 119336
monster hunter rise ps5 review 293629
Monster Hunter Rise
Developer: Capcom
Publisher: Capcom
Played On: PlayStation 5
Genre:
ESRB:
MSRP: 53.49
Release Date: 01/20/2023
Review Score:  8
Editors Choice
| January 17, 2023

When it comes to Monster Hunter, I find most of the mainline entries daunting to enjoy without dedicating some serious time, which is why I found Monster Hunter Rise to be a refreshingly approachable entry into the otherwise gargantuan series. However, the limitations of the Nintendo Switch hardware left me yearning for more regarding performance and visual fidelity.

Monster Hunter Rise Ps5 Review 874705

Despite not having played the recently released PC port of Monster Hunter Rise, I can safely say that the PlayStation 5 version of Monster Hunter Rise addresses all my issues with the original version of the game. Typically, I opt for the performance mode in most games, but Monster Hunter Rise offers a visual and performance mode that seems to lock the game at 60fps while displaying visuals that outshine the aliased and often muddled presentation of the Nintendo Switch game, leaving the additional 120fps feeling unnecessary with its paired back asset quality.

Monster Hunter Rise is the perfect place to start, especially now, as it runs better than ever on PlayStation hardware.”

Even with the added flourishes, such as the HDR presentation and denser foliage and asset quality, if you’re someone coming off of Monster Hunter World, Rise, in comparison, is decidedly the less technically impressive game as far as visuals are concerned. Even still, the game manages to take advantage of the PlayStation 5, particularly in its use of the console’s super fast SSD. This all but eliminates loading times when transitioning into a hunt or new map. System-wide features, such as parties, also alleviate having to use Discord or the Switch mobile app, which goes a long way when you’re just trying to hunt a few monsters with friends quickly.

Monster Hunter Rise Ps5 Review 089789

In terms of the actual content, Monster Hunter Rise on the PlayStation 5 is identical to its prior releases. Meaning players will also have access to a healthy selection of DLC cosmetics and all the updates the game has received since release, outside of the Sunbreak DLC, which is slated to release sometime later this year for PlayStation users.

Monster Hunter Rise features smaller biomes for the player to tackle, offering a good and varied selection of both new and iconic monsters to hunt. If you’ve never played a Monster Hunter game before or if you’re like me and have had trouble jumping into a Monster Hunter game in the past, Monster Hunter Rise is the perfect place to start, especially now, as it runs better than ever on PlayStation hardware.

A retail version of the game reviewed was provided by the publisher.

Final Thoughts

Monster Hunter Rise brings an already great game and improves it thanks to the power of more capable hardware, ultimately making it more accessible to a broader audience of players.
REVIEW SCORE
8
File Under: Action, Capcom, monster hunter rise, PlayStation, RPG
<div data-conversation-spotlight></div>

Latest Stories

persona 4 golden nintendo switch review 695778

Persona 4 Golden (Nintendo Switch) Review

The Nintendo Switch and Persona 4 Golden were made for each other. This classic stands the test of time and…
persona 3 portable xbox series x review 23011701

Persona 3 Portable (Xbox Series X) Review

Persona 3 Portable is a must-play for ALL RPG fans, and with its inclusion on Xbox Game Pass, a MUST…
recall xbox series x review 092850

RE:CALL (Xbox Series X) Review

RE:CALL is an easy-to-recommend puzzle mystery title for those looking for a small adventure with a strong narrative focus.
fire emblem engage nintendo switch review 227252

Fire Emblem Engage (Nintendo Switch) Review

Fire Emblem Engage is a refreshing return to the series’ roots, emphasizing its tactical complexity that surpasses more recent entries…
most innovative of ces 2023 awards 756565

Most Innovative of CES 2023 Awards

Many companies aim to be the Best of CES, but there is another award that is just as coveted: Most…