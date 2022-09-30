Community Film Officially Confirmed For Peacock

After years of waiting, NBCUniversal’s Peacock has finally ordered a feature film for the sitcom Community, bringing the show’s six seasons to a close.

The streaming service has ordered the film from creator Dan Harmon, and part of the original cast is set to return including Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong. Unfortunately, there’s no word on if Chevy Chase, Donald Glover, and Yvette Nicole Brown will return. That’s not entirely surprising given how each left the show, especially considering reports that Chase had frequent conflicts with Harmon.

The film comes from Sony Pictures Television and Universal Television and will be written by Dan Harmon and Andrew Guest.

“‘Six seasons and a movie’ started out as a cheeky line from ‘Community’’s early seasons and quickly ignited a passionate fan movement for this iconic, hilarious and cool (cool, cool) NBC comedy,” said Susan Rovner, chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We’re incredibly grateful that 15 years later, we are able to deliver fans this promised movie and can’t wait to get to work with Dan Harmon, Andrew Guest, Joel McHale, Sony and our partners at UTV to continue this epic comedy for Peacock audiences.”

Community first started airing in 2009 and ran for six seasons until 2015, which consisted of 110 episodes. The show ran alongside other heavyweight sitcoms like The Office, 30 Rock, and Parks and Recreation. In 2012 Community won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation.

The show has garnered a dedicated fan following over the years, with the fan community even launching an unofficial convention known as CommuniCon, which ran for three years.

Creator Dan Harmon has arguably only become more well-known since Community, going on to create the smash-hit animated series Rick and Morty, which is currently in the midst of its sixth season.