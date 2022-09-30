Trevor Noah Leaving The Daily Show After 7-Year Run

Comedian Trevor Noah is officially nearing the end of his run on The Daily Show, after hosting for seven years.

Noah announced his departure during the show’s taping on Thursday evening in New York, saying “I’ve loved hosting this show. It’s been one of my greatest challenges. It’s been one of my greatest joys. I’ve loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh even when the stories are particularly shitty on the worst days.”

The announcement can be seen in its entirety below, with Trevor Noah reflecting on his journey with the show, and the correspondents he’s worked with in the process. At the moment it’s not exactly clear when Noah will officially be leaving, or if Paramount Global has started looking for a successor. The network did release a statement, however, saying:

“We are grateful to Trevor for our amazing partnership over the past seven years. With no timetable for his departure, we’re working together on next steps. As we look ahead, we’re excited for the next chapter in the 25+ year history of ‘The Daily Show’ as it continues to redefine culture through sharp and hilarious social commentary, helping audiences make sense of the world around them.”

Noah took over The Daily Show from John Stewart in 2015, who had hosted for an incredible sixteen years since 1999. Trevor Noah is a native of South Africa, and had previously worked on stand-up comedy before hosting. In his first episode Noah joked “Why didn’t they get an American to host? And again, Comedy Central tried, and those people also declined, and so once more a job Americans rejected is now being done by an immigrant.”

Noah’s tenure on The Daily Show saw the program transform into something unique for Stewart’s vision, appealing more to viewers that are active on social media, rather than watching cable news. The show is currently nominated for an Emmy for Variety Talk Series in 2022.

In terms of a replacement host, Comedy Central already has a number of potential candidates in the show’s correspondents, including Ronny Chieng, Desi Lydic, Jordan Klepper, and Roy Wood Jr.