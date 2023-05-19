Dead by Daylight 7th Anniversary Unveils A Cornucopia Of New Content

Dead by Daylight’s 8th year is going to be fruitful for players, adding everything from small quality-of-life changes to whole new realms and more.

Dead by Daylight is celebrating its 7th anniversary in many ways, both big and small, with a number of exciting new collaborations and content on the horizon. Players can expect the return of fan-favourite events like the Scorching Summer BBQ and Haunted by Daylight, quality-of-life improvements, and an insane amount of new content.

Dead by Daylight’s newest original chapter is one small step for mankind and one giant leap for the Entity because they are dipping into sci-fi horror. Explore the Entity’s newest realm, Toba Landing, a faraway plant brimming with alien fauna and flora. Dead by Daylights team took inspiration from our own planet’s strangest oddities, pushing them even further to make Toba Landing a truly out-of-this-world map.

Play as Gabriel Soma, an engineer and the last survivor of a crew that was hunted down by its own AI bot, the Singularity, a fleshy, bionic terror straight out of my nightmares. Watch out for its biopods; if they get stuck on you, the Singularity can teleport to your location. This new chapter, End Transmission, will be available to play on June 13.

Along with End Transmission, there will be five more chapters dropping from June to April 2024, with new characters and killers, plus four new tomes. That’s not even half of it; the Dead by Daylight team is looking into gameplay improvements like reworking the meta, map balancing, and anti-camping fixes. To improve quality of life, the team is adding a loadout search bar to make finding specific perks and cosmetics easier and adding a survivor disconnect bot that had people in chat going crazy.

In addition to the exciting gameplay updates and editions, players can expect lots of new cosmetic options. Game director and Head of Partnerships, Mathieu Cote, teased an exciting collaboration with heavy metal bands Iron Maiden and Slipknot. The collaborations will include Eddie-inspired cosmetics and Slipknot-inspired masks for the killers.

Artists from the Fog is another fun collaboration, but this time instead of world-famous metal bands, it is designs by players and Japanese game artist Ikumi Nakamura! Nakamura is well known for her work with Tango Games and will create designs for the killers, Oni, Leigon’s Susie, and survivor Yui Kimura.

The Dead by Daylight team did a lot of teasing during the live conference, revealing a partnership with Blumhouse and Atomic Monster Productions to make a Dead by Daylight movie. They also mentioned collaborating with Supermassive Games for an intense narrative-led single-player experience. They weren’t allowed to speak much on the topics, but they seemed very excited about the prospects. The team also mentioned the release of the first Dead by Daylight comic book, with both physical and digital copies launching in early June.

The Dead by Daylight team ended the conference with a massive announcement, introducing Nicolas Cage to the Enities realm as a survivor. Cage voiced himself, adding his iconic voice to the realm for players to enjoy.

Starting right after the May 23 anniversary broadcast, an exciting event will be teased by the Dead by Daylight team. These additions and updates are merely the tip of the iceberg of year 8, and we’ve barely scratched the surface of new content. What are you most excited for?