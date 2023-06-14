Dead Cells Gets An Animated Series Landing In 2024!

Dead Cells has retained a level of relevancy since its original 2017 launch with crossovers and DLC. Today it has been confirmed to receive a Dead Cells animated adaptation.

It has been revealed today that animation house Bobbypills, and animated streaming service Animated Digital Network, have teamed up with Evil Empire and Motion Twin to release an animated series for the hit Indie game Dead Cells. Dead Cells has been incredibly well-received since its launch, garnering an average of 90% on Metacritic across all of its platforms. There have also been notable expansions and crossovers with the title, including a Return to Castlevania and other Metroidvania heroes making cameo appearances, such as Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night protagonist, Miriam.

The show’s premise sheds more light on the backstory of Dead Cells. The King of the island setting devises a not-so-smart solution for a plague that threatens life as inhabitants know it, and the cure ends up becoming a different beast entirely. The remedy, as it turns out, turns the population into monsters of the night, and only the prophesized, flame-headed (literally) hero can save the island. The only issue is the hero just wants to be left to his own devices instead of figuring a way out of the King’s nightmare.

The Dead Cells animated series will be shorter than a traditional animated show and will feature 10 seven-minute-long episodes for its first seasonal offering. The animated series will air first in France on the premiere anime streaming service ADN, and then the cells will open worldwide. Bobbypills is no stranger to animated video game adaptations, with Netflix’s Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon animated spinoff, Captain Laserhawk set to air soon. Bobbypills is also responsible for bringing Vermin and Peepoodo to life, and Dead Cells will feature their iconic brand of animated artwork.

The animated Dead Cells series will air sometime in 2024. Fans looking for more information can slide over to the official Bobbypills website to see more of the studio’s work.