Dead Space Remake Review Roundup: 2023’s First GOTY Contender

The long-dormant franchise Dead Space has a remake and the critical response is almost completely positive across the board.

Dead Space is back! With this remake, EA and Motive Studios have clearly shown that the franchise that originally was released between 2008 and 2013 needed to make a full-time comeback in the 2020s. The critical response at the time this article was published is beyond stellar, with the overall Metacritic scores falling between 87 and 89 with over fifty reviews tabulated.

Seeing as the critical response is so overwhelmingly positive, here is what some of those critics are saying via their Twitter accounts:

Bloomberg’s, Jason Schreier said Dead Space Remake is “gorgeous and feels great”, noting that this is a huge win for Motive Studios after years of uncertainty. Previously, they had a new IP, Gaia, cancelled, but this along with Star Wars Squadrons might show a revival for the studio.

Content Director for Video Games at Sports Illustrated, Kirk McKeand, said: “The Dead Space remake will be remembered in the same breath as the Resident Evil 2 remake – it’s that good.” Considering Resident Evil 2’s remake is sitting at a 91 on Metacritic, this places Dead Space Remake in good company and shows the remake renaissance is most likely here to stay.

Finally, Managing Editor at Gamespot, Tamoor Hussain, had nothing but praise and followed suit with Kirk’s assessment, stating: “Dead Space Remake is outstanding & every bit the successful revival that the RE2 remake was. Original holds up extremely well while RE2 didn’t, so Dead Space Remake might not feel as impactful as RE2R, but it is spectacular and deserves to be held in the same high regard.”

CGMagazine’s review of this horror juggernaut applauds it for staying true to the source material while “adding a number of upgrades for space-exterminator Isaac Clarke, his harrowing tale, and the menacing undead that keep fingers on triggers at all times.”

Other sites hyping up the Dead Space Remake include Inverse, where Joseph Yaden describes the title as “2023’s first Game of the Year contender. Elsewhere, Game Informer, Gamespot, and IGN all gave the game a 9/10 score, matching up with our own evaluation — showing universal praise from small and big sites alike.

With how close the Game of the Year debate can be with every calendar change, starting January so strongly is a great sign of things to come in what looks to be a packed 2023.