Destiny 2’s 6th Subclass May Have Leaked As Strand Did

With The Final Shape coming, Destiny 2 has sprung a leak as there have been alleged reports of a sixth subclass on the horizon prior to the upcoming August showcase.

In a now-deleted video posted to the Destiny2Leaks SubReddit, footage of at least evidence suggesting an apparent sixth subclass was shown, and this is precisely how the fifth subclass Strand was introduced in Destiny 2. The news comes on the heels of the yearly Solstice Event that is currently taking place, and prior to the upcoming showcase scheduled for August 22. The announcement for the showcase can be seen below.

We're here now.

Wherever here is.



Tune into the Destiny Showcase to learn more.

August 22, 2023. pic.twitter.com/UChwl9Zp97 — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) May 24, 2023

Destiny 2 is no stranger to leaks, as the aforementioned Strand Subclass was leaked, and so have many other announcements, such as the 30th Anniversary Halo-based set or even the fact that Destiny was set to use anti-cheating software. The point is many leaks have happened and proven true in Destiny 2’s six years of activity.

Forbes’ Paul Tassi located the scoop on the SubReddit mentioned above and reviewed the immense detail shown in a very brief video. First off, the new subclass colour is apparently red and will coincide with the darkness. This will achieve a three light three dark balance of subclasses heading into The Final Shape. Further analysis of the finer details has commenters of the SubReddit lighting it up with speculation. One commenter named FriedCammalleri23 speculated even further “He’s using Curse Of Osiris weapons, too. Could they be coming back with Final Shape?” mentioning that Guardians may see the currently vaulted 1-9 numbered weaponry (such as the “Infinite Paths 8”) sooner rather than later.

Some of the commenters on the post think it’s Bungie itself leaking the information due to Strand leaking literally in the same fashion the previous year right before the official announcement, and the fact commenters have also reported the account that published the new leak was created literally Monday. Numerous mentions also mention that the new ‘Red’ Subclass will use SIVA nanites as a class tool, similar to how internet sleuths said the same thing regarding ‘poison’ before Strand was launched.

One thing is for certain, the SubReddit video was an unproven leak. So fans should take it with a grain of salt until a formal announcement is made. Fans can also swing over to the SubReddit to check out the conversation on the topic.