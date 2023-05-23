Destiny 2 Adds PlayStation Crossover-Inspired Armor Today, As New Season Begins

Destiny 2 has brought armor and cosmetics inspired by some of PlayStation’s biggest games like God of War, as the new season starts.

Destiny 2’s Season of the Deep kicks off today, and what better way to add to the anticipation than with some awesome cosmetic and armor designs. An image on Destiny 2’s Twitter page was posted, teasing that the game’s new season will feature a collaboration between PlayStation and Destiny 2—revealing three of the new armor skins.

The armor on the left of the image below shows a God of War–inspired set with Kratos’ iconic red and white face paint. The middle Guardian is sporting a design inspired by Horizon Zero Dawn, featuring the brand’s signature thread aesthetics. The Guardian on the right is wearing a Ghost of Tsushima–style armor with the katana and hair bun to match. Some might have missed it, but there is also a ghost in between the Guardians on the left. This cosmetic crosses over with Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us, with a zombie fungal spore ghost theme.

These new armor sets are currently out as of today, as the new season also begins. While no prices have been announced prior to the launch of Season of the Deep, each one can be expected to cost around $20 each—as seen from the Assassin’s Creed–inspired set from the past.

Embrace your inner warrior.



Season of the Deep // May 23, 2023 pic.twitter.com/Ge9eg4MlcW — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) May 22, 2023

On top of this fun Destiny 2 crossover news, this new season will be revamping itself, as Lightfall and Season of Defiance were received with mixed reception. Season of the Deep will introduce new accessibility features, expansions for the Strand subclass, a new dungeon, and possibly a return to Saturn’s moon Titan. Alongside all of this, players can now look at their sweet weapons in a dynamic way though a new rotation feature in the inventory screen.

The Season of the Deep story has not been fully explained yet, but Bungie explained that the answer to the mystery of The Veil and its true nature should be revealed through a mission in this season. Many fans were disappointed not to have this quandary answered in the last season, but alas, the truth will be spilled this season.

And lastly, the brand-spanking-new weapons of Season of the Deep. This season will feature three new legendary weapons coming to Destiny 2: a new adaptive arc glaive, Unexpected Resurgence, a new high-impact kinetic pulse rifle, The Messenger, and an unnamed hand cannon.

Destiny 2 Season of the Deep is out today, as of 10 AM PT/ 6 PM BST/1 PM ET.