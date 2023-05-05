News

The Last of Us Entered Into The World Video Game Hall of Fame

A Decade of Success
| May 5, 2023
the last of us entered into the world video game hall of fame 23050505 2

The Last of Us has been out for nearly a decade, and during that time, it received a remaster, a sequel, a remake, and now an induction into the Hall of Fame.

The Last of Us just can’t stop winning. The hit game from Naughty Dog has been universally praised by everyone with any exposure, garnering a 91% over all three generations of the first game on Metacritic for PlayStation consoles. Since its inception, Naughty Dog’s IP has been a success-born franchise since its inception except for the poorly received PC port for The Last of Us Part I, which Naughty Dog has confronted and is working on fixing after apologizing to fans. The franchise has spawned a massively successful HBO Max original series, and now it’s finally hitting the World Video Game Hall of Fame.

The Last Of Us Entered Into The World Video Game Hall Of Fame 23050505

The World Video Game Hall of Fame “recognizes electronic games of all types that have enjoyed popularity over a sustained period and have exerted influence on the video game industry or on popular culture and society in general” as their mission statement, and Naughty Dog’s blockbuster surely fits that description. Other greats lining the walls of the Hall of Fame include classics such as Pac-Man, Space Invaders, The Legend of Zelda, and many more.

While The Last of Us is still riding its own coattails from the HBO Max series finale, Season Two is already in the works, with co-stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey reprising their roles as Joel and Ellie from the first season. While Season Two aims to follow the game closely, it remains to be seen whether the series will follow everything the second title did in its narrative.

The Last Of Us Entered Into The World Video Game Hall Of Fame 23050505 1

Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part I is out on PS5 and PC, with previous iterations of the title available on both PS3 and PS4l.

File Under: Naughty Dog, PlayStation, Sony, The Last of Us
<div data-conversation-spotlight></div>

Latest Stories

MM 4

The Muppets Mayhem (2023) Review

The Muppets Mayhem captures the franchise’s comedy and heart, offering a love letter to both…

RazerEdge 1

Razer Edge Handheld Review

Razer Edge offers smooth retro gaming & Android experiences, but its ultra-wide screen, controller issues,…

rogue ascent vr review 23041004

Rogue Ascent (VR) Review

Rogue Ascent is an impressive shooter that solely runs on the Quest 2’s hand tracking,…

starwarsguide

Star Wars Day: Great Gifts to Say May the Fourth Be With You

With May the Fourth upon us, why not browse this gift guide to celebrate Star…

Ravenlok review 1

Ravenlok (PC) Review

Ravenlok whisks you away to a world of pure imagination