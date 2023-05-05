The Last of Us Entered Into The World Video Game Hall of Fame

The Last of Us has been out for nearly a decade, and during that time, it received a remaster, a sequel, a remake, and now an induction into the Hall of Fame.

The Last of Us just can’t stop winning. The hit game from Naughty Dog has been universally praised by everyone with any exposure, garnering a 91% over all three generations of the first game on Metacritic for PlayStation consoles. Since its inception, Naughty Dog’s IP has been a success-born franchise since its inception except for the poorly received PC port for The Last of Us Part I, which Naughty Dog has confronted and is working on fixing after apologizing to fans. The franchise has spawned a massively successful HBO Max original series, and now it’s finally hitting the World Video Game Hall of Fame.

The World Video Game Hall of Fame “recognizes electronic games of all types that have enjoyed popularity over a sustained period and have exerted influence on the video game industry or on popular culture and society in general” as their mission statement, and Naughty Dog’s blockbuster surely fits that description. Other greats lining the walls of the Hall of Fame include classics such as Pac-Man, Space Invaders, The Legend of Zelda, and many more.

While The Last of Us is still riding its own coattails from the HBO Max series finale, Season Two is already in the works, with co-stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey reprising their roles as Joel and Ellie from the first season. While Season Two aims to follow the game closely, it remains to be seen whether the series will follow everything the second title did in its narrative.

Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part I is out on PS5 and PC, with previous iterations of the title available on both PS3 and PS4l.