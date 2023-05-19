Sekiro and Ghost of Tsushima Anime Adaptions Reportedly In Development

Just ahead of the PlayStation Showcase, a rumour has popped up that both Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Ghost of Tsushima could be getting anime adaptions.

The rumour comes from a known anime leaker named Oecuf0 on Twitter, who posted a series of cryptic Tweets about two “Samurai” games getting an anime. The account eventually directly confirmed it was talking about Ghost of Tsushima and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

There’s no indication of how far along these productions might be or when we could see an announcement, but there are plenty of high-profile gaming events coming up. The PlayStation Showcase on May 24 would be a good place to announce a Ghost of Tsushima anime, and it’s also been rumoured that a sequel is in the works.

This also wouldn’t be the first Ghost of Tsushima adaption, as John Wick director Chad Stahelski is set to direct a live-action feature film. Ghost of Tsushima was originally released in 2020 to strong reviews from both critics and fans. An updated Director’s Cut came out in PS5 in 2021, adding on a new explorable area and story.

As for Sekiro, FromSoftware continues to be bigger than ever, releasing the unanimous Game of the Year in 2022, Elden Ring. Sekiro is, by far, the studio’s most narratively complex game, so it makes sense as a candidate for an adaption.

Sekiro released on PS4, Xbox One, and PC in 2019, and garnered multiple Game of the Year awards, including from The Game Awards itself.

From’s games have a history of appearing at Geoff Keighley’s events, which means we could see the anime announcement during the upcoming Summer Game Fest showcase or later in the year at Gamescom Live or The Game Awards.

Summer Game Fest takes place on June 8, with a live showcase that streams at 3 pm EDT.