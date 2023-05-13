Summer Game Fest Launches Public Ticket Sales

Summer Game Fest is quickly becoming the biggest gaming showcase event of the summer, and tickets are now on sale!

E3 was recently cancelled again, but don’t panic; there are still plenty of game showcases you can enjoy this year, such as the Summer Game Fest. Tickets are now available to the public, so make sure to keep Thursday, June 8, open on your calendar. The tickets for the event go from $35.00 to $45.00, and the venue includes wheelchair-accessible seating.

This will be Summer Game Fest’s first time with a live fan audience. The festival was first launched during quarantine by Canadian Geoff Keighley, who will host the event. “Now that it’s possible, we are excited to gather together in person with fans at the stunning, state-of-the-art YouTube Theatre this June,” Keighley said in a press release.

Over 40 of the biggest publishers and partners in the gaming industry will be in attendance, so you gamers better dress to impress. Giants of the gaming industry like SEGA, Capcom, and Ubisoft will be in attendance, along with gaming newcomers like Netflix. Ubisoft and SEGA both left E3 in favour of the Summer Game Fest, adding to an already impressive lineup.

The summer live showcase event will occur at the Youtube Theatre in Hollywood Park, Inglewood, California. Join the live audience to experience the reveal of upcoming game trailers, exciting new announcements, and surprises galore! Despite being live, Summer Game Fest will not have any hands-on game testing.

In addition to the live showcase, fans worldwide can tune in to watch the show live on major streaming platforms like Twitch and YouTube. There will also be live streams from selected Summer Game Fest publishing partners along with SGF: Play Days for media and influencers. SGF: Play Days will be a hands-on event in downtown Los Angeles, co-created and produced by the iam8bit company.

To celebrate the gaming industry, both big and small, the Summer Game Fest will be partnering, yet again, with Day of the Devs, the industry’s largest indie game showcase. The indie game celebration will be shown online directly after the Summer Game Fests’ live show.

Seats for the event are filling up fast, so make sure to buy a ticket soon. You don’t want to miss out on what is quickly becoming one of the biggest gaming showcases of the summer.