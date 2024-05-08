Streaming Bundle Coming From Disney+, Hulu, Max and Warner Bros. Discovery

Major streaming services Disney+, Hulu, Max and Warner Bros. Discovery are teaming up for a bundled service boasting the “best value in entertainment.”

Today, the announcement came from Disney Entertainment and Warner Bros. Discovery that they would bring a brand-new streaming bundle to users that will include Disney+, Hulu, Max and Warner Bros. Discovery. Not a whole lot is known about the packages yet, especially the cost. However, users will be able to purchase the bundle through any of the services included with both an ad-supported or ad-free plan available.

The press release claims that bringing these services together will provide “an unprecedented selection of content from the biggest and most beloved brands in entertainment, including ABC, CNN, DC, Discovery, Disney, Food Network, FX, HBO, HGTV, Hulu, Marvel, Pixar, Searchlight, Warner Bros., and many more.”

After bringing Hulu to Disney+, President, Direct to Consumer of Disney Entertainment Joe Earley said, “… this new bundle with Max will offer subscribers even more choice and value. This incredible new partnership puts subscribers first, giving them access to blockbuster films, originals, and three massive libraries featuring the very best brands and entertainment in streaming today.”

From the Warner Bros. Discovery side, CEO and President of Global Streaming and Games, JB Perrette, commented, “This new offering delivers for consumers the greatest collection of entertainment for the best value in streaming, and will help drive incremental subscribers and much stronger retention. Offering this unprecedented entertainment value for fans across all the complimentary genres these three services offer presents a powerful new roadmap for the future of the industry.”

It is worth noting that a very prominent competitor, Netflix, is not included in this deal. Prime Video, AMC+ and Paramount+ are also left out of the bundle. Right now, Warner Bros. Discovery has about 98 million subscribers, Disney+ sits around 153 million subscribers, HBO Max has around 95 million subscribers, and Hulu has around 50 million. In the first quarter of 2024, Netflix alone is sitting around 296 million subscribers, which could explain the need for this bundle to compete with other streaming services.

There are no details on pricing or availability yet, but here at CGMagazine, we are eager to hear more.