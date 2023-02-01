HBO Max Cancelled Exclusives Head To Roku & Tubi In New Agreement

Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company behind HBO Max exclusive shows, has agreed to license out cancelled properties to free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels.

Wednesday, HBO Max exclusive shows have been ported to other platforms in a new licensing deal stitched together by Warner Bros. Discovery. What’s worth mentioning is the channels that will now carry former HBO staple television, such as Westworld, are FAST channels that replace the need for a subscription for an ad-based viewing experience. The two platforms mentioned are Tubi and Roku, but there’s no word on whether or not those will be the only FAST platforms to house the cancelled originals.

While HBO Max has seen its content library dwindle over the past few months and receive a critically acclaimed video game adaptation with The Last of Us, this may be parent company Warner Bros. Discovery’s method to re-deliver the cancelled exclusive content without having to re-house them. As of this article, exclusives such as Westworld and Raised By Wolves cant be found on the Warner Bros Discovery streaming service, but the shows can be found on the supported FAST channels Roku and Tubi. A list of categories to be included on Roku and Tubi has been revealed by Variety, and can be seen below.

List of Warner Bros Discovery Channels Made Available on Roku and Tubi, Including HBO Max Originals

WB TV Series : premium TV shows series including Westworld, Raised by Wolves, The Nevers, and The Time Traveler’s Wife

Tubi’s Chief Content Officer, Adam Lewinson said, “Warner Bros. Discovery has a catalog that TV lovers can’t get enough of and Tubi is proudly making many of these recent hits from Warner Bros. Discovery available to new audiences this month,” regarding the new deal that sees HBO Max exclusives land on the FAST platform.

Roku’s VP of Programming, Rob Holmes, also chimed in with “We’re delighted to be one of Warner Bros. Discovery’s inaugural FAST partners, and we look forward to introducing its incredible TV series, films and entertainment brands to a whole new audience on the Roku Channel,” regarding the HBO Max content deal.

Starting today, the above content will begin availability on the Tubi channel, along with over 225 AVOD titles added to The Roku Channel and Tubi from the Warner Bros. Discovery umbrella of shows in the window of Spring 2023, including the former HBO Max exclusives. Although the shows have ported over to these new platforms, it remains to be seen as to whether fans will receive new seasons of the cancelled shows or not just yet as well.