What’s Coming to Disney+ in October 2022?

Disney+ releases for October bring us into the spooky Halloween season and subscribers are covered with new additions to the service.

As Summer and September both come to an end, Disney+ has heated up on the upcoming content distribution for its subscribers. Now that Disney seems to be the top dog in streaming, staying on top seems to be their top priority with releases this month. Notably, there are no removals from the service from September, so fans are in no rush to consume any of their content. As the one-stop shop of entertainment brands Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star, the upcoming releases for the service are numerous.

Disney+ Disney Releases for October 2022

Disney+ Shipwreck Hunters Australia

October 5th

Shipwreck Hunters Australia Season One Premiere

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: (S2 – New Episodes reoccurs every week)

Zombies: Addison’s Monster Mystery (Shorts): Season 1

October 12th

Big Shot Season Two Premiere – October 12

Broken Karaoke (Shorts): Season 2

October 14th

Into the Woods (Sing-Along Version)

October 17th

Dancing With The Stars (S31 – New Episode, reoccuring)

October 18th

Dancing With The Stars (S31 – New Episode)

October 19th

Bear in the Big Blue House: Seasons 1 – 4

PB&J Otter: Seasons 1 – 3

October 24th

Dancing With The Stars (S31 – New Episode)

October 31st

Dancing With the Stars (S31 – New Episode)

Disney+ Marvel Releases for October 2022

She Hulk: Attorney at Law

October 6th

She Hulk: Attorney at Law (S1 – New Episode, weekly)

October 7th

Werewolf By Night – Special

October 19th

The Spectacular Spider-Man: Season 1

Spider-Man: The New Animated Series: Season 1

Disney+ Star Releases for October 2022

October 3rd

Best in Dough (S1 – New Episodes)

Solar Opposites: Halloween Special (S3 – New Episode)

October 4th

The Patient (S1 – New Episode, weekly)

Reasonable Doubt (S1 – New Episode, weekly)

Reboot (S1 – New Episode, weekly)

October 5th

King of the Hill

King of the Hill: Seasons 1-13

The Kardashians (S2 – New Episodes)

Reservation Dogs (S2 – New Episode)

The Captain: Season 1

Good Trouble: Season 4

Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers – (Premiere, New Episodes Weekly)

Pink Lie: Season 1

The D’Amelio Show: (S2 – New Episodes, weekly)

American Dad (S18 – New Episodes)

American Horror Stories (S2 – New Episode, weekly)

Tell Me Lies (S1 – New Episode)

October 6th

The Kardashians (S2 – New Episode)

October 9th

The Simpsons: Season 34 Premiere

October 10th

American Dad: (S18 – New Episode)

Grimcutty

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War: Season 1

October 12th

Ally McBeal: Seasons 1 – 5

The D’Amelio Show: (S2 – New Episodes)

Children Of The Underground: Season 1

Mormon No More: Season 1

Everything’s Trash: Season 1

Rookie Cops: Season 1

Pink Lie: (S1 – New Episode)

Reservation Dogs (S2 – New Episodes)

Tell Me Lies (S1 – New Episode)

October 13th

Welcome To Wrexham – Series Premiere

The Kardashians (S2 – New Episode)

October 14th

Evita

Rosaline

October 16th

The Simpsons (S34 – New Episode)

October 17th

The Paloni Show! Halloween Special!

American Dad (S18 – New Episodes)

October 19th

Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall: Season 1 Premiere, weekly new episodes

Damages: Seasons 1 – 5

The Fatal Flaw – A Special Edition of 20/20: Season 1

In the Soop: Friendcation: Season 1

Reservation Dogs (S2 – New Episode)

Tell Me Lies (S1 – New Episode)

Soundtrack #1: Season 1

October 20th

The Kardashians (S2 – New Episode)

October 21st

Matriarch

October 23rd

The Simpsons (S34 – New Episode)

October 26th

Barbarian

Boris: Seasons 1-4

Little Demon: Season 1 Premiere

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t: Season 1

The D’Amelio Show: (S2 – New Episodes)

Reservation Dogs (S2 – New Episodes)

Shadow Detective (Season 1)

Tell Me Lies (S1 – New Episode)

Bleach: Seasons 1 – 16

October 27th

The Kardashians (S2 – New Episode)

October 30th

The Simpsons (S34 – New Episode)

Disney+ Star Wars Releases October 2022

October 5th

Andor: (S1 – New Episodes, weekly)

October 26th

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi – All Shorts Available to Stream

Disney+ National Geographic Releases October 2022

Incredible Dr. Pol

October 19th

The Incredible Dr. Pol: (S21 – Season Premiere)

October 21st

Expedition Amelia (Special)

October 26th

Dr. T, Lone Star Vet: Season 1

In the Womb: Animal Babies: Season 1

October 28th

Incredible Dr. Pol: A 200th Polapalooza

Saving Giraffes: The Long Journey Home (Special)

With all the offerings coming to Disney+ Canada, there is truly something for everyone