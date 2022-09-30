What’s Coming to Disney+ in October 2022?

Disney+ releases for October bring us into the spooky Halloween season and subscribers are covered with new additions to the service.
As Summer and September both come to an end, Disney+ has heated up on the upcoming content distribution for its subscribers. Now that Disney seems to be the top dog in streaming, staying on top seems to be their top priority with releases this month. Notably, there are no removals from the service from September, so fans are in no rush to consume any of their content. As the one-stop shop of entertainment brands Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star, the upcoming releases for the service are numerous.
Disney+ Disney Releases for October 2022
October 5th
- Shipwreck Hunters Australia Season One Premiere
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: (S2 – New Episodes reoccurs every week)
- Zombies: Addison’s Monster Mystery (Shorts): Season 1
October 12th
- Big Shot Season Two Premiere – October 12
- Broken Karaoke (Shorts): Season 2
October 14th
- Into the Woods (Sing-Along Version)
October 17th
- Dancing With The Stars (S31 – New Episode, reoccuring)
October 18th
- Dancing With The Stars (S31 – New Episode)
October 19th
- Bear in the Big Blue House: Seasons 1 – 4
- PB&J Otter: Seasons 1 – 3
October 24th
- Dancing With The Stars (S31 – New Episode)
October 31st
- Dancing With the Stars (S31 – New Episode)
Disney+ Marvel Releases for October 2022
October 6th
- She Hulk: Attorney at Law (S1 – New Episode, weekly)
October 7th
- Werewolf By Night – Special
October 19th
- The Spectacular Spider-Man: Season 1
- Spider-Man: The New Animated Series: Season 1
Disney+ Star Releases for October 2022
October 3rd
- Best in Dough (S1 – New Episodes)
- Solar Opposites: Halloween Special (S3 – New Episode)
October 4th
- The Patient (S1 – New Episode, weekly)
- Reasonable Doubt (S1 – New Episode, weekly)
- Reboot (S1 – New Episode, weekly)
October 5th
- King of the Hill: Seasons 1-13
- The Kardashians (S2 – New Episodes)
- Reservation Dogs (S2 – New Episode)
- The Captain: Season 1
- Good Trouble: Season 4
- Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers – (Premiere, New Episodes Weekly)
- Pink Lie: Season 1
- The D’Amelio Show: (S2 – New Episodes, weekly)
- American Dad (S18 – New Episodes)
- American Horror Stories (S2 – New Episode, weekly)
- Tell Me Lies (S1 – New Episode)
October 6th
- The Kardashians (S2 – New Episode)
October 9th
- The Simpsons: Season 34 Premiere
October 10th
- American Dad: (S18 – New Episode)
- Grimcutty
- Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War: Season 1
October 12th
- Ally McBeal: Seasons 1 – 5
- The D’Amelio Show: (S2 – New Episodes)
- Children Of The Underground: Season 1
- Mormon No More: Season 1
- Everything’s Trash: Season 1
- Rookie Cops: Season 1
- Pink Lie: (S1 – New Episode)
- Reservation Dogs (S2 – New Episodes)
- Tell Me Lies (S1 – New Episode)
October 13th
- Welcome To Wrexham – Series Premiere
- The Kardashians (S2 – New Episode)
October 14th
- Evita
- Rosaline
October 16th
- The Simpsons (S34 – New Episode)
October 17th
- The Paloni Show! Halloween Special!
- American Dad (S18 – New Episodes)
October 19th
- Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall: Season 1 Premiere, weekly new episodes
- Damages: Seasons 1 – 5
- The Fatal Flaw – A Special Edition of 20/20: Season 1
- In the Soop: Friendcation: Season 1
- Reservation Dogs (S2 – New Episode)
- Tell Me Lies (S1 – New Episode)
- Soundtrack #1: Season 1
October 20th
- The Kardashians (S2 – New Episode)
October 21st
- Matriarch
October 23rd
- The Simpsons (S34 – New Episode)
October 26th
- Barbarian
- Boris: Seasons 1-4
- Little Demon: Season 1 Premiere
- Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t: Season 1
- The D’Amelio Show: (S2 – New Episodes)
- Reservation Dogs (S2 – New Episodes)
- Shadow Detective (Season 1)
- Tell Me Lies (S1 – New Episode)
- Bleach: Seasons 1 – 16
October 27th
- The Kardashians (S2 – New Episode)
October 30th
- The Simpsons (S34 – New Episode)
Disney+ Star Wars Releases October 2022
October 5th
- Andor: (S1 – New Episodes, weekly)
October 26th
- Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi – All Shorts Available to Stream
Disney+ National Geographic Releases October 2022
October 19th
- The Incredible Dr. Pol: (S21 – Season Premiere)
October 21st
- Expedition Amelia (Special)
October 26th
- Dr. T, Lone Star Vet: Season 1
- In the Womb: Animal Babies: Season 1
October 28th
- Incredible Dr. Pol: A 200th Polapalooza
- Saving Giraffes: The Long Journey Home (Special)
