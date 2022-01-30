Most streaming services have new additions every month and we here at CGMagazine have fans covered with what’s coming to Disney+ in February.

Unlike most other streaming services though, the relatively young Disney+ doesn’t always need to erase content when they add new content. Similar to the Netflix additions, this frigid month of February is loaded with content on all platforms to keep fans out of the cold.

Last month gave viewers the middle of The Book of Boba Fett season, a well-received Star Wars spin-off on a beloved character, and this month, fans will see it come to a conclusion in the seventh episode. On top of that, Disney+ has a bunch of other content to keep consumers content about staying inside for this chilly month. Besides the additions, the streaming service that the House of Mouse built is already loaded with plenty of fantastic quality shows and movies to sate fans of all genres. But without further ado, these are the arrivals of February.

What’s Coming to Disney+ in February 2022

February 2nd:

The Chicken Squad (Season 1)

The New Air Force One: Flying Fortress

The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 6

February 4th:

Never Been Kissed

Snow Dogs

Torn

Real Black Panther

February 9th:

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (Season 1)

The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 7 (Season Finale)

Assembled – The Making of ‘Hawkeye‘

February 11th:

Russia’s Wild Tiger

February 16th:

Lost Treasures of Egypt (Season 3)

Assembled – The Making of ‘Eternals’

February 18th:

The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse

February 23rd:

Free Guy

Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (Season 3)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Episode 1)

February 25th:

Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight!

Way of the Cheetah

On top of the heavy-hitting lineup that is the Disney+/Marvel streaming service, these are the titles arriving in time to brave the storm, while staying indoors. Happy streaming!