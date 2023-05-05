Jonathan Groff Joins Doctor Who In Mysterious Role For Upcoming Series

Doctor Who has been announced to return this November, and while David Tennant will reprise his role as the Fourteenth Doctor, Jonathan Groff is a new addition.

Doctor Who is set to make its return in November 2023. David Tennant will return to the helm as the Fourteenth Doctor (after also being the Tenth Doctor), with three special episodes commemorating the 60th anniversary before Ncuti Gatwa takes over as the Fifteenth Doctor. Today, the beans have been spilled on further cast decisions, with the addition of Tony Award-nominated actor Jonathan Groff in a guest role for the series.

The official Doctor Who website revealed the casting choice themselves. Showrunner Russell T Davies expressed his excitement, stating, “This is an incredible coup, and a great honour, to get such a huge star striding onto our set. So strap on your space boots, this is going to be a blast!” Groff himself echoed this sentiment by saying, “I am so thrilled to jump into the extraordinary mind of Russell T Davies and watch the incredible Ncuti Gatwa soar in this iconic role!” regarding his new role in the storied 60-year franchise.

Jonathan Groff has made a name for himself in episodic series shows, such as the critically acclaimed Netflix Original Mindhunter, Glee along with 2021’s The Matrix Resurrections. His most recent television credit comes from portraying the lost toy-to-life Ollie in another Netflix Original, Lost Ollie. Unfortunately, the minds behind Doctor Who are tight-lipped on who Jonathan Groff will portray in the time-travelling series, but fans won’t have to wait much longer.

The new Doctor Who is set to return with David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor in a three-episode special in November. Fans looking for more information on the hit series can swing over to the official website for more information regarding the upcoming season.