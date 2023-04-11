Media Molecule’s Dreams Losing Live Support Later This Year

Media Molecule announced today that Dreams—the PlayStation 4 game creation tool—would be losing live support in September as the team shifts to “an exciting new project.”

Initially released for the PlayStation 4 on February 14th, 2020, developer Media Molecule has announced that the game creation tool, Dreams, would be losing its live service support later this year. The Sony-owned developer is moving on to bigger and better things after spending the last several years curating what became a vibrant, talented community.

Dreams will still be available for sale, and players will still be able to utilize the game’s tools for creating, sharing, and playing, but there will no longer be updated or developer-led events. The long-promised multiplayer support is being cancelled, and the updates to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR 2 are also being shuttered. “We’ve made the difficult decision to discontinue live support for Dreams after 1st September 2023 to shift our focus to an exciting new project,” the studio said in a blog post.

Additionally, Dreams will be migrating to a new server next month, which will keep players storage at a 5GB limit for new creations “in an effort to preserve the security and stability of the Dreams server for all players.” Anything made prior to the migration date in late May will not see these constraints, so players working with larger file sizes should wrap them up prior to then. Several features, such as Twitch integration, will also be removed from the game.

Even though Media Molecule, the studio known for its Little Big Planet and Tearaway titles, tried something entirely new and exciting with Dreams, it just wasn’t successful enough to continue supporting. “Whilst we’ve always had the desire to build on the foundation of Dreams and expand the experience, when reviewing our plans, we were not able to define a sustainable path,” confirming that the new project will not be Dreams-related.

“We know this won’t be an easy message for everyone to hear, and it’s certainly not been an easy decision — Dreams has been a special project for Media Molecule, and helping this burgeoning community of game developers, tinkerers, creatives, collaborators and dreamers grow and express themselves remains one of the best things we’ve ever done,” the studio said. “Thank you for being part of it with us – we look forward to you joining us on our next adventure.”