Elgato Neo Introduces Plug & Play Devices With Premium Performance

Elgato has taken the streaming landscape by storm and produces some of the best tech for content creation. Today, they’ve introduced Elgato Neo, a new line of products designed for plug-and-play ease of use.

If you’ve seen the streaming/gaming landscape, it has been dominated by Elgato products for years, and almost every streamer has at least one Elgato product in their back pocket. But, this is where Elgato has taken some steps for improvement, as today they’ve introduced a brand new Elgato Neo product line designed to be less technical and more focused on producing content with ease of use at the forefront of the tech.

The beautiful part about Elgato Neo is the relatively low-tech specs required to run the hardware, as most Neo products are “designed to work on any PC (Windows 10 or later), any Mac (MacOS 12 or later) and even iPads (iPadOS 17 or later).” This is the bread and butter of the Elgato Neo—easy plug-and-use capabilities for consumers and a low cost to use the premium devices.

For the first time ever, Elgato products are compatible with iPads. Now, while cheaper products are on the market outside of the Elgato catalogue, Elgato Neo pushes the envelope by delivering the quality consumers expect from the hardware company while reducing the price of the Neo line. All (but one) of the peripherals included in the Neo line are below $100.

In an interview with The Verge, General Manager of Elgato Julian Fest said, “The entire industrial design is focused on being more appealing to a less technical audience” while continuing with, “It’s the start of a longer-term mission where we’re really trying to make more people aware that even if you don’t consider yourself a content creator, in many ways you are,” regarding the Elgato Neo line. Elgato is betting the trend of content creation will continue.

Elgato Neo Key Devices

Key Light Neo – with up to 800 lumens of brightness, this light will help content creation stay illuminated through the hardest tasks. This diffused light is designed to be paired with a webcam, but this one can even be mounted to the monitor itself to save desk real estate. It will launch for $89.99.

Stream Deck Neo – The star of the show, the Stream Deck Neo includes eight LED buttons that can be mapped to any function (like answering a phone call). The Elgato Neo can work with iPads so consumers married to their touch screens can deploy the Stream Deck Neo. It launches at $99.99.

Facecam Neo – The Facecam Neo can record video up to 60 fps at 1080p, and like other webcams, the Facecam Neo includes a privacy slide and can be mounted to a monitor. Like the rest of the Elgato Neo catalogue, it comes in a white colourway. Starting at $99.99, the Facecam Neo launch will be postponed until possibly June.

Game Capture Neo – A capture card designed to work right out of the box with Discord, Youtube, and Twitch, the Game Capture Neo captures video from consoles and allows creators to stream the captured video or store it on their PC or Mac (or even iPad). Gameplay “will be captured in 1080p60 resolution” which makes the Capture Neo perfect for Twitch and YouTube uploads. The Game Capture Neo starts at $159.99.

Wave Neo – A condenser mic built for content creation. It comes in the Neo white sleek colourway and will work with the Elgato Wave Link app for further options. The Wave Neo launches at $89.99.

Introducing Neo.



Plug-and-play tools made for what matters most—clear sound, great video, smart controls.



Available now: https://t.co/lkaOoMjiG5 pic.twitter.com/tLsA2f46GB — Elgato (@elgato) April 18, 2024

Content creators can find all but one of the Elgato Neo products available for purchase on the official Elgato website right now, and aside from the Facecam Neo, fans can dive right into content creation.