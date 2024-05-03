Esrb Rating Appears For Nintendo World Champions: Nes Edition For Switch

A new rating for an unannounced Nintendo Switch game, Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition, has appeared on the ESRB’s website.

First spotted by X (formerly Twitter) user @Stealth40k, the game is presumably based on the United States tournament that took place in 1990. That tournament used a custom NES cartridge that included minigames based on Super Mario Bros., Rad Racer, and Tetris. Over the years, the Nintendo World Championships 1990 Game Pak has become regarded as the rarest and most valuable NES cartridge in existence.

The ESRB rating makes the new game sound very similar to NES Remix, which was released on the Wii U and 3DS. Those games compiled over a dozen classic NES and sprinkled over 200 specific challenges throughout, for players to tackle.

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition will include in-game purchases, though there’s no indication of what those could be right now. Here’s the full ESRB description.

“This is a collection of 2D challenges and platformer games in which players traverse through various modes (e.g., speedrun, survival). Several challenges involve reaching specific points, while others prompt players to defeat small enemies or survive brief battles. Some games depict pixelated characters using small swords or arrows to strike at enemies; enemies typically get stunned or disappear in a flash.”

The “NES Edition” in the title is particularly interesting here, as it could indicate that Nintendo has other editions, for other platforms, planned. Of course, that could entirely depend on the popularity and success of this game.

It’s quite rare for a Nintendo game to completely leak like this without some kind of official confirmation, so it’s reasonable to expect some kind of announcement soon.

It makes sense that Nintendo would want one or two more titles to round out what will presumably be the Switch’s last full year before the new console. Multiple rumours suggest the company’s next console will launch sometime in 2025, and Nintendo’s software lineup for the year is looking pretty sparse. The only first-party titles still planned for release this year are both remakes, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door and Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD.