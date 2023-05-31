EVE Online Documentary Focusing On Fanfest 2022 Announced by CCP Games

CCP Games has revealed they’ve been working on Belonging: An EVE Fanfest Documentary, which focuses on EVE Online’s annual convention while exploring the impact of its dedicated fanbase.

To celebrate EVE Online’s 20th Anniversary, CCP Games has announced that Belonging: An EVE Fanfest Documentary, which “explores the power of community and the impact the event has upon the titular game,” would launch during EVE Fanfest 2023. Additionally, On Top of The World, the first song from its new in-house band, Crowd Kon7rol, will debut alongside EVE’s 20th Anniversary Collector’s Edition through Limited Run Games.

The EVE Online community has always been a die-hard one, and the upcoming Belonging: An EVE Fanfest Documentary will examine how that community has helped shape what EVE Online is today after 20 years on the market, as well as some of the events from EVE Fanfest 2022 taking center stage for the documentary. Produced by The Escapist, this film will be the first of two, with the second one being called The Making of EVE Online, which will launch at EVE Fanfest 2023.

“Belonging: An EVE Fanfest Documentary captures the magnificence of the EVE community. It shows how Fanfest is unlike any other gathering,” said CEO of CCP Games, Hilmar Veigar Pétursson. “Fanfest 2023 is shaping up to be the largest and most symbolic community gathering in CCP’s history. It’s the perfect way to celebrate EVE’s historic 20th anniversary.”

With over 1,000 attendees lined up for EVE Fanfest 2023, it will also mark the debut of Crowd Kon7rol as CCP’s official in-house band. Also taking the celebrations to the next level are Limited Run Games, which are creating a 20th Anniversary Collector’s Edition for EVE Online with a “generously-packed boxed set celebrating the history, legacy, and community of EVE.” Pre-orders open Friday, July 7th, 2023.