Evil Dead Star Bruce Campbell Announces Retirement, Maybe?

The star of the Evil Dead franchise, Bruce Campbell, took to Twitter to announce his retirement alongside his 65th birthday, but is that the end for this long-time actor?

Bruce Campbell is well-known for his portrayal of Ash Williams in Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead horror franchise, a part he has played since 1981. The Michigan native has also starred in cult classics, such as Maniac Cop, Sundown: The Vampire in Retreat, and Bubba Ho-Tep, regularly pairing up with prolific director Sam Raimi (who met each other in high school), even taking several cameo appearances in films like the Spider-Man films released from 2002-2007 and most recently in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where he played pizza purveyor, Pizza Poppa.

Today is Bruce’s 65th birthday (June 22nd), and with that, has he called it a career? According to his most recent Twitter post, that may be the end of the line for the witty, fun-loving actor. However, with the well-known personality and joking nature of Bruce Campbell, could he just be messing around? With a resume as deep as Campbell’s and his long-time friendship with the still-employed Sam Raimi, could there be a path to seeing more of his iconic characters back on the screen?

Luckily, there appear to be a few ways that we could see Bruce Campbell one last time, with a couple of interviews he’s given over the last couple of years. Starting with what he’s known for the best, Bruce Campbell has said that he would be willing to reprise his role as Ash Williams in a new Evil Dead movie if and only if Sam Raimi were to return to his directorial duties on the franchise: “If Sam says, ‘I, Sam Raimi, will direct another Evil Dead movie,’ then I, Bruce Campbell, will consider being in it.”

Okay, so I’m 65 today. Time to retire, I guess. Thanks for watching! pic.twitter.com/xy7eNa8Ql6 — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) June 22, 2023

While Raimi is a busy man, this could be a possibility for the future, and with a surprise cameo nod in the newest entry—Evil Dead Rise—anything’s possible! Continuing with Campbell’s affinity for working with Sam Raimi, he also divulged in an interview with Variety that he was currently signed on for a three-film deal with the MCU to reprise his role as Pizza Poppa.

Considering his work with Marvel in the past on his line of Evil Dead x Marvel comic books, Marvel Zombies Vs. The Army of Darkness, could that be true? Whether this is more of Bruce’s funnin’ is yet to be seen, but as long as Raimi is involved, we could see more of Bruce Campbell.