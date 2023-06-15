News

Fable Dev Says Trailer Has Real Gameplay & Yes, It Looks That Good

Lead Lighting Artist Gives Confirmation
Steven Green | June 15, 2023
fable giant glasses dev says it looks that good actual gameplay

After the Xbox Showcase over the weekend, some have questioned whether or not the portion of the event surrounding Fable was actual gameplay or not, while a developer working on it confirms it.

A few days ago at the Xbox Showcase, Fable was shown off after initially being revealed three years ago. With its British humour and medieval, magical themes all back, fans were incredibly excited about what they saw, but after Xbox Games Marketing Vice President Aaron Greenberg said each first-party trailer would only feature footage that was “in-game, in-engine, or in-game footage with some cinematics,” fans were quick to question the validity of the Fable trailer.

YouTube video

While the trailer, featuring Richard Ayoade as Dave the Giant, is quite spectacular, looking like something out of a fairy tale with the lighting and environmental detail through the roof, it is easy to wonder how much of that is something we will actually see in-game when Fable does eventually release. As fan speculation began to explode, one of the members of the development team at Playground Games, known for their work on the Forza Horizon franchise, jumped in to settle the debate once and for all.

Lead Lighting Artist, Lukas Koelz, called the speculation “one of the best compliments,” as he posted several screenshots on Twitter while confirming in the comments the team is using the Forzatech engine—the one previously used on all the Forza Horizon games, which also all look incredible. While the UI isn’t present in the trailer, you can see in some images, like the one below, that that could be what the game could look like mid-gameplay, which would be amazing to see.

Fable Lighting Gameplay Trailer Real

Also on Twitter, the team at Playground Games is looking for “open world and cinematic lighting positions” to be filled could mean the game still has a little while to cook before making its way to market, and with no confirmed release window. Hopefully, fans won’t have to wait too long to get their hands on the rebooted Fable universe, which hasn’t had a new mainline release since 2010.

File Under: Fable, Xbox
