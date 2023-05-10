Fall Guys Season 4 Is Getting Creative

Fall Guys Season 4 is bringing many new exciting features to the game, including Hello Kitty!

Fall Guys players can now craft any chaotic course they can imagine with the Fall Guys Season 4: Creative Construction season update launching today. Coming along with the season four update are 50 new rounds for players to enjoy. Twenty of those rounds will be available right at launch.

On top of those 50 new rounds, the Creative Construction update allows players to share their custom-crafted rounds with the community. The update gives players the same round creation tools as the game’s own developers, so there are no limits. Players can easily share their unique creations with friends using a share code and setting up a Custom Show to play with up to 40 friends.

From now on, all new levels will be made in Fall Guys Creative. Rounds will be selected to be on the main Fall Guys Show Selector using a mix of in-game analytics and community popularity. According to the Fall Guys website, it will take some time for player-made rounds to be featured, “but it will take some time—time for everyone to get used to the level editor tools and get building, and time for us to squash any new bugs that crop up.” They hope to get player-made rounds featured in the Show Selector in the months following the season’s launch.

Another major update this season is the scrapping of Season Passes for the new Fame Pass. The Fame Pass will cost less than the Season Pass and will be shorter than the previous pass. The first Fame Pass comes with six costumes you can earn, along with bonus costumes if you complete all the main levels of the Fame Pass.

The main star of the first Fame Pass is the iconic Hello Kitty Costume, which you can unlock just by buying the pass. Hello Kitty has a friend, too; players can unlock the Cutest Friend Costume, a cute pink and yellow outfit with a Hello Kitty belt bag, through the free progression path. All of Fall Guys Season 4’s Fame Pass 1 will be available from May 10 to 10 a.m. June 12, so don’t miss out. A bonus for purchasing the first week of this Fame Pass season is the Doraemon Pilot Costume, available now until 10 a.m. May 15.

Fall Guys Season 4 offers a lot for players, new and old. What kind of Hello Kitty-flavoured chaos will you cause with the new Fall Guys Creative Construction update?