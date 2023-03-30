New Hello Kitty Game Marches Gleefully Onto Nintendo Switch

Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Parade takes one of the world’s most popular mascots and has them collecting coins, avoiding traps, and using upgrades to “bring happiness to the world around them.”

With the newest Hello Kitty title on the way, developer Dabadu Games (Shell Shocked, It’s Full of Sparks) and publisher Rogue Games tout Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Parade as “the most cuddly, adorable, and outright feel-good rhythm game on Switch.” Officially being released on April 13th, 2023, this title sees her 10 iconic Sanrio friends march to over 40 songs, with some exclusive to the Nintendo Switch.

Initially released as a mobile title on iOS and Android via Netflix Games, Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Parade offers endless-runner-esque gameplay while being cute, cuddly, and adorable at the same time. This branded music-rhythm title featuring our favourite cute kitten has the following features for players to look forward to:

23 different levels to dance through with 5 different endings

Over 40 pop hits with 20 brand-new Nintendo Switch tracks

Play with 11 iconic characters

Earn happiness points and collect character cards to level up and upgrade unique abilities

Complete challenges for extra rewards

Customize outfits with hats, sunglasses, and more!

With fans of all ages in mind, Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Parade allows players to focus on the music, gameplay, and customization, depending on whatever tickles their fancy. Staying true to the source material, accessorize with funky hats and sunglasses, then get ready to pose during mid-parade photoshoots.

Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Parade will be available on April 13th, 2023 for $19.99 on the Nintendo Switch. Purchase the game via the Nintendo eShop on launch week if you’d like to take advantage of a 15% discount for a limited time.