Far Cry 6 and Stranger Things are Crossing Over in a Free DLC Mission

It’s been a while since Far Cry 6‘s release, but the game is still going as a Stranger Things crossover mission is set to drop tomorrow. The release will coincide with an upcoming free trial kicking off tomorrow and concludes this weekend.

The completely free Far Cry 6 DLC is known as “The Vanishing” and will be the conclusion to the game’s series of crossover missions which in the past have featured Rambo and Danny Trejo. Players should expect a “stealth-horror survival gameplay experience” in the DLC mission. The infamous Demogorgon & locales inspired by the Netflix series will also be featured. To get a first look at the mission, IGN has released the first 10 minutes of the upcoming DLC.

“The Vanishing will bring a stealth-horror-survival gameplay experience to Far Cry players for the first time with mysterious characters and new lore. In The Vanishing, players will enter a twisted version of Yara inspired by the Upside-Down, where Dani discovers that Yarans are disappearing and no one is safe – not even Chorizo,” Ubisoft said, describing The Vanishing mission.

“Players will be able to explore Stranger Things-inspired locations, such as a hidden bunker and an abandoned laboratory. Dani’s mission – with new skins for a flamethrower and shotgun – is to search for Chorizo and find out what happened to the abducted Yarans.”

The Far Cry 6‘s free-to-play weekend is set to kick off on March 24th through the 27th on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X, preloading on the free trial is currently available. Players who end up enjoying their time will be able to purchase the standard or gold edition at a discount of up to 50 percent off. Additionally, the game’s season pass which comes with DLC releases based on the franchise’s biggest villains including Far Cry 3‘s Vaas, Far Cry 4‘s Pagan and Far Cry 5‘s Joseph will be up to 35 percent off as well.

The Far Cry 6 deal will conclude at the end of March, a couple of days earlier depending on your platform of choice.