Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season 3: Wilds Is Now Live!

Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season 3: WILDS has now been unleashed on the Asteria continent and there are Prime rewards for contestants this season.

As the cyberpunk aesthetic of Season 2: MEGA goes out, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3: WILDS moves in with a new wilderness aesthetic, and Battle Royale has also changed things up for the new season. Every few months, significant changes come to the Asteria continent. This time, the center of the Island has collapsed, giving way to a vast jungle with secrets that combatants can explore in a myriad of new ways, and you may even be able to ride a raptor, slide in mud to obtain necessary camouflage or ride along tree branches like Tarzan. The release trailer for Chapter 4 Season 3: WILDS can be seen below.

The new season of Fortnite isn’t all about wilderness however, as the Transformers Autobots Leader, Optimus Prime will be making his way to Battle Royale as a reward for reaching level 100 this season. Besides being allowed to ride raptors this season, players may also encounter raptor eggs that they can nurture, making the hatched raptor yours on arrival.

There are new weapons to utilize on the Island as well, including a new thermal vision rifle called the Thermal DMR that allows players to swap between thermal and regular vision when aiming down the scope. A kinetic boomerang has also been implemented, which can hit enemies when thrown AND on return, adding a new layer of tactical gameplay to modes. Lastly, players can catch wildwasps in a jar, and throw them at enemies. The jungle is your ally in Fortnite.

Bounty boards also make an anticipated return in Chapter 4 Season 3, in the form of job boards, which can also net contestants necessary XP and rewards upon completing tasks. Optimus Prime also gets a WILD skin variant called Optimus Primal, which will be made available in the item shop. The last wild change this season is the renaming of harvest tools, now Pickaxes are officially called Pickaxes.

Fans can grind over to the official Fortnite Blog to read the full season 3 post in its entirety, and contestants can jump into the jungle-laden action NOW!