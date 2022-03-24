Fortnite adds classic Mary Jane Watson skin and It’s Available Now

Following the release of the Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s MJ Watson and classic Spider-Man skins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, the popular battle royale game has revealed a Mary Jane Watson skin that gives off all the “go get’em tiger” energy.

Mary Jane Watson coming to Fortnite is not so much of a surprise for fans as the skin was previously leaked a couple of weeks ago and rumoured back in December. Fans knowing Spider-Man was a part of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1’s Battle Pass, it was expected that Mary Jane Watson would be making her classic debut near the end of the season, but that didn’t end up happening.

Getting into the character, the Fortnite skin features Mary Jane Watson with her iconic red hair along with a brown jacket, red pants to match, and a black shirt with a heart of Spider-Man’s face. The skin of the original MJ fans remember fondly is available starting last night in the item shop and her bundle will cost Fortnite players 1,500 V-Bucks. In addition to the skin, players will also get the Web Shredder, a Spider-Man-themed guitar that can be used both as a back bling and a pickaxe.

"Face it Tiger… you just hit the jackpot!"



Not one to miss out on a scoop, Classic Mary Jane Watson has arrived. Grab her Outfit, which includes the Web Shredder Pickaxe and Back Bling in the Shop now. pic.twitter.com/IrEPq8T5hF — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 24, 2022

In addition, Spider-Man‘s most well-known villain, the Green Goblin/Norman Osborn is also available in the item shop. As for the webhead, the only Spider-Man skin available isn’t the classic skin but rather the MCU skin.

Speaking of Spider-Man villains, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 kicked off with the addition of the Prowler which seems based on Aaron Davis’ interpretation of the character who happens to be Miles Morales’ uncle featured as an antagonist force in both Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. This inclusion has steered up speculation if we’ll see Miles as Spider-Man in the popular battle royale game because you can never have too much Spider-Man in Fortnite.