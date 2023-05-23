Fortnite x Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Skins Out Now

With Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse coming out soon, Fortnite will be featuring new Outfits and bringing back some Spider-Man classics.

Move on over Dragon Ball and Star Wars! Spider-Man is back in Fortnite, but this may not be the Spider-Man collaboration you have seen before. The team at Epic Games and Fortnite announced an awesome crossover event with the upcoming film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. This means new Outfits and other cosmetics will be available in the Item Shop. They also showed off what to expect in this event with a trailer, showcasing some Spider-Verse references fans of the animated film will recognize.

Today in the Item Shop, players can purchase the Spider-Man (Miles Morales) Outfit. It comes with a masked Earth 1610 alt Style and the Spider-Verse Portal Back Bling. Even though Miles is the protagonist of the movie series, the new character from the film Miguel O’Hara aka Spider-Man 2099 will also be getting his own Spider-Man 2099 Outfit. This will also include the reactive 2099 Web Cape Back Bling.

You can buy Outfits and accessories separately or get them all together in the Across the Spider-Verse Bundle that includes the MEGA City Swing Loading Screen. Or just get them all with the Across the Spider-Verse Bundle which will include the Spider-Man (Miles Morales) Outfit (+ Spider-Verse Portal Back Bling), Spider-Ham’s Mallet Pickaxe (+ Put ‘er There Emote), Spider-Man 2099 Outfit (+ 2099 Web Cape Back Bling), and 928 Axes Pickaxe. Each item or Outfit could also be purchased individually.

Fortnite will also be bringing back the staple Web-Shooters in Battle Royale, with a Miles Morales touch. These new Web-Shooters will now be called Spider-Verse Web-Shooters, and can be found on the ground or can be exchanged with bars for them from Spider-Gwen.

These new Spider-Verse Web-Shooters will also be nifty to help complete Week 11 Quests in Battle Royale to get that XP up, amongst other things. As part of their collaboration, a special reward will be offered, the Silk & Cologne (EI8HT version) Lobby Track. The track features a song from the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse movie.

Fortnite has been no stranger to its multidimensional crossovers and such, but this one will be one for the multiversal ages. Time to look good and feel good as the hero of MEGA City, with the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse-themed bundle! To see more specifics, there is a full breakdown on their blog.