Scarlet Witch Now In Fortnite, Season 3’s Release Date Confirmed By Leaker

Marvel’s Scarlet Witch has made her way to Fortnite, with her skin now available in the Fortnite Items Shop, hot on the heels of the leak of Season 3′ expected launch date too.

The Scarlet Witch bundle includes Wanda’s Cloak back bling, Choas Hand Axe pickaxe, and a Psychic Energy Manipulation emote. She is now available in the Fortnite Item Shop but can also be purchased separately, but the bundle does include the Through the Mirror Dimension loading screen, which seems to be a bundle purchase exclusive.

Wanda and her cloak both light up when attacking opponents as well, which should add some magic to Fortnite’s firefights, but there’s also an alternative style for anyone that doesn’t want to get too lit. The Scarlet Witch bundle can be purchased for 1,800 V-Bucks, while just the Scarlet Witch skin by itself can be purchased for 1,500 V-Bucks.

Fortnite

The first appearance of Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Age of Ultron before she later appeared in her own series, Wandavision, where the curtain was pulled back even further and audiences were treated to a closer look at her reality-bending powers. Doctor In The Multiverse Of Madness is the latest film for the MCU and Wanda, where it put her right up against Doctor Strange in a co-starring role. With so much going on with the character it’s the perfect time for Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch to drop from the Battle Bus and into Fortnite.

As for that Season 3 launch date, according to the in-game’s battle pass, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season, 2 is set to end on June 3, 2022, meaning the next season is due out the following day, on June 4, 2022, at an unspecified time, this was also corroborated by Fortnite leaker HYPEX on Twitter. Fortnite updates typically go live at 4 am Eastern, so that’s when we can expect Season 3 to begin, on the morning of June 4.

Of course, it’s possible this date could change during the development process, so keep that in mind, so you don’t get disappointed if it changes from the date you’re expecting. There’s more to be excited about too, as ahead of Star Wars day on May 4, Epic Games revealed upcoming crossover content, including the implementation of lightsabers. During that reveal, Epic noted that a blue lightsaber would be added, which belongs to Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi.

However, the company did not outright confirm the existence of an Obi-Wan skin, but considering the titular character will get his own Disney+ show on May 27, it’s likely he’ll be added to Fortnite around the same time in order to coincide with Chapter 3 Season 3.

Even with all the rumours swirling, there is still no Chapter 3 Season 3 trailer just yet, but it’s possible we’ll get one ahead of the June 4 launch. During the Unreal Engine 5 livestream, Epic Games “accidentally” revealed upcoming Fortnite skins including Darth Vader, Indiana Jones, Family Guy, and the Doomslayer. During the livestream, a screen showing various file names, including the aforementioned titles for the characters, so it seems safe to assume they will launch during Season 3.

Whatever the case, Fortnite fans have a lot to be excited about, and with more updates likely planned down the road and for a long time, they will most likely be playing for a long time. Plus, it won’t ever cost them a dime to play the game if they don’t want to pay for the extras either.