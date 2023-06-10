Game Devs of Color Expo 2023 Tickets Available Now!

Coming in September, the Game Devs of Color Expo 2023 has announced that their tickets are now on sale for the three-day event and 8th annual celebration of game developers of color.

Originally founded by Catt Small and Chris Algoo in 2016, the Game Devs of Color Expo is a games showcase with roundtable discussions, that’s been incredibly popular with attendees and does an amazing job highlighting developers of color in our industry. Tickets for the 8th annual celebration are now on sale for the online event, ranging in price from $20-100, but don’t worry, for those who would like to attend but don’t have the funds, need-based tickets are available as well via an application.

The Game Devs of Color Expo originally started as an in-person event for several years, with major gaming companies attending, including Xbox, Nintendo, Niantic, Oculus, and Amazon Gaming. Since 2020, the event has become online-only, which has doubled attendance numbers and engagement due to offerings being able to reach fans around the globe. With topics ranging from game design to business, as well as tons of interviews—it’s definitely worth taking a look at!

Ticket prices can range between the following for the different levels you’d like to attend based on the number of funds available to you:

$20 – The $20 pass: A lower-cost option for those who can’t afford the standard pass.

A lower-cost option for those who can’t afford the standard pass. $50 – Standard Pass: A regular-price ticket for general attendees.

A regular-price ticket for general attendees. $100 – Supporter Pass: A high-cost option that supports general operations. Recommended for corporate attendees and those who love the expo!

As a charitable organization as well, they sometimes are able to offer grants, as the Game Devs of Color Expo was able to give the Humble Bundle Game Creator of Color Award to Ethan Redd in 2019, with over $250,000 given to game developers of color since. With such a great cause and so much information waiting to be passed on, the Game Devs of Color Expo is definitely one to get up on the calendar early!